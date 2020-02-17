& # 39; Shame & # 39 ;: Porto striker Marega leaves the pitch after racist abuse | News

%MINIFYHTML35d82523b64cb244d1ca870f6fe8e47811% %MINIFYHTML35d82523b64cb244d1ca870f6fe8e47812%

FC Porto striker Moussa Marega left the football field in protest after being subjected to racist abuse during his team's 2-1 victory against the local team Vitoria Guimaraes in the Portuguese First League.

The 28-year-old Mali striker scored what turned out to be the winning hit in the 60th minute and celebrated the goal by signaling his skin in response to a section of local fans who attacked him making monkey noises during the league match on Sunday.

He was shown a yellow card for the reaction and after the abuse continued, he tried to leave the field, pointing his thumb at the crowd, but his teammates held him for several minutes.

The Porto coach, Sergio Conceicao, who also went on the field and spoke with Marega, was forced to replace the Malian player in the 72nd minute.

"We are completely outraged," Conceicao told reporters.

"They insulted Marega since the warm up. We are all a family here, regardless of our nationality, skin color, height or the color of our hair and we all deserve respect. What happened here is outrageous."

"I know that fans here are very passionate about their club and many fans are not represented by some of the people who were in the crowd today."

Later, Marega posted a message on her Instagram page calling the followers who attacked him as "idiots,quot; and also criticizing party officials.

"And I also thank the referees for not defending me and for giving me a yellow card because I defend the color of my skin," he wrote. "I hope not to see you again on a soccer field! YOU ARE A SHAME!"

The organizing body of the league, Liga Portugal, condemned the songs.

"The Portuguese League does not agree and will never do so with acts of racism, xenophobia or intolerance that jeopardize the dignity of soccer players or any human being," said a statement on its website.

"The Portuguese League will do everything possible to ensure that this episode and all other racist incidents do not go unpunished."

"We believe this is a fight where the colors of your team don't matter and everyone must come together to eradicate this scourge in the game."

The Portuguese newspaper A Bola reported that no Porto player spoke to the media after the game in solidarity with Marega.

Vitoria Guimaraes said he would investigate the incident.

"(The club) will not cease to censor any and all manifestations of violence, racism or intolerance," he said.

Porto is second in Portugal's first division, behind Benfica's leaders by one point after 21 games.

Racism continues to prevail in international football, and fans often point to the players of the opposing team.

In January, an Italian Serie A match between local team Brescia and Lazio stopped briefly after striker Mario Boletelli was targeted by racist chants and other offensive songs by visiting fans.

Last October, Bulgarian fans made fun of England's black players with Nazi greetings and monkey songs during a qualifier for the 2020 Euro Cup in Sofia, which led party officials to stop the game twice.