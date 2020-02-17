& # 39; Pinkie Ring & # 39; it's not a hint of Diss against the separated wife

%MINIFYHTML2153fff3b46f48be59cfb8821e87b64b11% %MINIFYHTML2153fff3b46f48be59cfb8821e87b64b12%

WENN / FayesVision

While he admits that his separation from the model was the inspiration behind the song, the creator of hits & # 39; So Sick & # 39; He emphasizes that it is more about the way he chose to handle his breakup.

Up News Info –

Ne yo He used his separation from wife Crystal Smith as inspiration for his new song "Pinkie Ring."

The successful "So Sick", real name Shaffer Smith, married the Crystal model on February 20, 2016, weeks before welcoming their first child, Shaffer Smith, Jr., and the couple had another son, Roman in 2018

%MINIFYHTML2153fff3b46f48be59cfb8821e87b64b13% %MINIFYHTML2153fff3b46f48be59cfb8821e87b64b14%

The Jasmine Brand reported last month (January 2020) that Crystal had requested time for her marriage and planned to file for divorce.

%MINIFYHTML2153fff3b46f48be59cfb8821e87b64b15% %MINIFYHTML2153fff3b46f48be59cfb8821e87b64b16%

And after confirming the reports for the first time in the latest episode of the podcast "Private Talk with Alexis Texas," Ne-Yo admitted that he used the division as inspiration for his song "Pinkie Ring," which will soon be released, and said that while he could have let the marriage break "really break me", he chose to "take it easy and keep moving as we all have to do anyway".

He added that while he was "a little angry" when he wrote the melody, it is by no means a clue about Crystal.

<br />

"The song is not a nuisance to her; the song is not about her," he continued. "The song is about the way I chose to handle the situation, the way I chose to get up and keep moving as we all should do."