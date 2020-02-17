& # 39; Breakpoint & # 39;: babies die in an icy cold amid Idlib's push | Battle for Idlib News

%MINIFYHTMLd1c78fc5452b99369a59fcb34f9e62e911% %MINIFYHTMLd1c78fc5452b99369a59fcb34f9e62e912%

In the open and in the freezing weather, Mustafa Hamadi and his family settled in their makeshift tent in the village of Killi, in the province of Idlib, in northwestern Syria, their second time displaced in less than a year. The freezing temperatures that night of February 11 kept them awake, so just before midnight, Mustafa moved the gas heater inside the store.

When morning came, Mustafa, his wife Amoun, his 12-year-old daughter Huda and his granddaughter Hoor, only three years old, were found dead after being poisoned by carbon monoxide.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTMLd1c78fc5452b99369a59fcb34f9e62e913% %MINIFYHTMLd1c78fc5452b99369a59fcb34f9e62e914%

According to Nizar Hamadi, Mustafa's brother, who was texting him that night, the tent, supported by metal pipes and nylon sheets, had no adequate ventilation and did little to isolate Mustafa's family from the cold.

%MINIFYHTMLd1c78fc5452b99369a59fcb34f9e62e915% %MINIFYHTMLd1c78fc5452b99369a59fcb34f9e62e916%

"It must have been minus nine degrees Celsius (15.8 Fahrenheit) that night,quot; Nice He told Al Jazeera. "My brother knew that he should not take a gas heater to an enclosed space without air vents, but what option did he have?"

Mustafa Hamadi and his daughter Huda pose in the snow a day before being killed by inhalation of carbon monoxide in Killi, Idlib province (Courtesy of Nizar Hamadi / Al Jazeera)

The Hamadi family, originally from the village of Kafrouma in the countryside of Maarat al-Numan, was forced to leave their homes last summer and move further north in the midst of heavy aerial bombardment by the Pro-Syrian government in Idlib, the Last stronghold of the opposition in the country. Mustafa and Nizar settled in an empty unfinished school in the city of Binnish, about 8 km (five miles) east of the city of Idlib, before Mustafa moved to Killi as the bombings increased.

"The school is not fit to live," said Nizar. "But there isn't a single house that hasn't been occupied by previous rounds of displaced people. Some rooms have three out of four families that live in them. Displaced people are like a moving snowball, growing every day."

Families forced to sleep without shelter

Backed by Russian air power, President Bashar al-Assad’s troops launched a major offensive in Idlib last April, home to more than one million people, most of whom were massively transferred from other areas They were captured by government forces. . The military impulse interrupted a fragile cooperation between Turkey and Russia, supporting opposite sides in the Syrian conflict, which had designated Idlib as a de-escalation zone.

The campaign continued in the months that followed after several cease-fires were not maintained. But in December, the Syrian government intensified its assault on the region in an attempt to seize The strategic M5 motorway, which crosses the provinces of Aleppo and Idlib and was once an important commercial route.

The offensive has killed hundreds of civilians and caused the greatest individual displacement of people since the war began in 2011, with at least 900,000 people forced to flee since December, according to the United Nations.

In addition to the indiscriminate bombing of civilians, which has also forced residents of western Aleppo to flee to Idlib, lack of adequate shelter and freezing cold have forced 82,000 people to live outside, under trees or in snowy fields, he said the ONU.

According to figures of the UN humanitarian agency OCHA, 36 percent of newly displaced families are housed by relatives or rented homes, while 17 percent found shelter in already overcrowded camps. At least 15 percent sought refuge in unfinished buildings and 12 percent are still "seeking refuge."

Nizar Hamadi, who still lives in the unfinished school in Binnish, said that the reality for many people in internally displaced persons camps is "basically living under trees in the summer and placing blankets and nylon sheets in the winter."

"Despite the fate that my brother and his family members faced, there has not been a single humanitarian organization that has responded to this tragedy by giving us provisions or tents," he said. "It has been like that for almost two months. We need help, but sympathy seems to be reserved only for news headlines."

Babies who die of cold

Women and children, who represent more than 80 percent of newly displaced people, are again among those who suffer most.

Describing the situation in Syria as having reached a "horrible new level," Mark Lowcock, UN chief of humanitarian affairs and emergency relief, said in a statement Monday that the displaced are "traumatized,quot; and "forced to sleep outside. in freezing temperatures. " "because the help fields are full.

"Mothers burn plastic to keep children warm. Babies and young children die from the cold."

In Kalbeet's camp a few days ago, a five-month-old baby, Areej Majid al-Hmeidi, froze to death, according to Abu Anwar, official and resident of the facility near the Syrian-Turkish border.

Speaking to Al Jazeera, Anwar said Areej's family doesn't want to talk to the media because "they blame themselves for not keeping her warm enough to stay alive."

The conditions here are "insufferable," he said.

"People are burning trash to keep warm," Anwar added. "There are 800 families here, or about 5,500 people, and there is only one organization that is helping us by providing us with water."

"Absolute silence, lack of action,quot;

Sara Kayyali, Human Rights Watch researcher on Syria, said the northwest of the country faces an "unprecedented humanitarian crisis."

One problem, he told Al Jazeera, is "the scale of displacement (which) is simply beyond what humanitarian workers are able to answer."

"The other problem is that violence, bombing and, in some cases, air strikes are not only causing mass displacement, but also affecting the ability to provide shelter and food in a sustained manner," he continued.

Mayada Qabalan, a mental health worker from the Union of Medical Assistance and Relief Organizations (UOSSM) working in a hospital in the Idlib Sarmada, said conditions for displaced people have reached "a breaking point."

"What I have seen with my own eyes is heartbreaking," he told Al Jazeera. "Families sleep under trees without cover. Just a few days ago we found a displaced family from Taftanaz, about 17 km (11 miles) northwest of Idlib, who lived in the cold."

A view of improvised shops and houses in a refugee camp in Idlib (Anadolu Agency)

The stores cost $ 150 each, Qabalan said, but humanitarian groups severely lack the resources and labor to offer help.

"Aid organizations do not have the capacity to provide for these newly displaced people and the disastrous situation they face," he said.

Kayyali said that although the stories that leave Idlib and western Aleppo are not new to the Syrian conflict, they are "surprising in absolute silence and the lack of action that follows."

"It's as if people were watching and waiting when they could be acting to save millions of civilians who are effectively trapped," he said.