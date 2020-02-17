3 people found dead in Perris cemetery, deputies on stage – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Three bodies were discovered in a Perris cemetery on Monday morning.

The victims were found sometime before 10:30 a.m. at the Perris Valley Cemetery in the 900 block of North Perris Boulevard, reports the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. Aerial images showed the bodies of the victims lying in the grass of the cemetery grounds.

The identities of the victims and their causes of death were not immediately confirmed. There were no details on who discovered the bodies.

Investigators asked the public to stay out of the area.