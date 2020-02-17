3 men robbed at gunpoint in Belmont Central Jiffy Lube – Up News Info Chicago

CHICAGO (Up News Info) – Three men were robbed at gunpoint in a Jiffy Lube in the Central Belmont community, police said.

A suspect was arrested shortly after.

At 4:12 p.m., a 47-year-old man entered the car maintenance shop in the 2400 block of North Austin Avenue, near Fullerton Avenue, and pulled out a gun, police said.

The suspect demanded money from three men aged 19, 27 and 31, according to reports, employees of the Jiffy Lube.

The suspect fled with cash and fled south on Austin Avenue, police said. The responding officers put him in custody.

No injuries were reported, police said. Charges were pending Sunday night.