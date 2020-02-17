Home Local News 3 men rescued from a boat caught on rocks along Baker Beach...

3 men rescued from a boat caught on rocks along Baker Beach – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Three men had to be rescued on Sunday after their ship was caught near the rocks along the shore near San Francisco Baker Beach after experiencing mechanical problems.

Baker Beach Boat Rescue (Up News Info)

San Francisco firefighters were called to help the men reach the shore. They had difficulty discovering how to remove the water container.

“You can see the wind, the waves that hit the bat. In addition, the boat is full of water because it is tied inside the waves, so we are trying to tie it so that it does not move and cause more danger, "Robert Styles explained with SFFD.

No injuries were reported.

