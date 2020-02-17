2 men face multiple charges after a gang-related assault in Santa Rosa – Up News Info San Francisco

SANTA ROSA (Up News Info SF) – Two men were arrested Sunday on suspicion of multiple charges involving firearms and gangs after allegedly beating two other men while "verbalizing gang challenges," Santa Rosa police said.

Pablo Pérez, a 23-year-old resident of Rohnert Park, and a 22-year-old Cotati resident, Enrique Hernández-Camacho, had a short time after attacking victims in the 700 block of West Avenue, shortly before noon on Sunday, police said. One of the victims was whipped with a gun.

After that fight, the two men watched that area flee in a gray Dodge truck. The police soon found the collection and made a "high risk,quot; compliance stop to arrest the two men, both known gang members.

Evidence of drug sales, a semi-automatic pistol loaded with .45 cal and evidence of gang involvement were found inside the gray van, police said.

Pérez and Hernández-Camacho were admitted to the Sonoma County Jail for several charges, including being an active participant of a gang with a loaded firearm, possessing a loaded firearm that they do not possess, participating in a street gang criminal, gang improvement; assault with a deadly weapon and carry a concealed firearm in a vehicle.

Perez faces an additional charge for suspected possession of cocaine for sale.

