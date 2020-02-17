15-year-old girl shot, killed inside the new Castle County apartment – Up News Info Philly

NEWPORT, Del. (Up News Info) – Delaware state police say a 15-year-old girl was shot dead inside a New Castle County department on Saturday. The incident happened shortly before 10 p.m. at the Newport Terrace apartments in Bennett Court.

The victim was identified to CBS3 by his family as Emoni Rivers Boyd. Emoni's family says they removed it too soon.

Her brother says that Emoni was a loving sister and that he will miss her every day. Now the police work to find out what happened in the moments before they fired that gun.

A neighbor shared an image of the Newport police responding to the apartment complex at Bennett Court, where officers found the teenager was shot deadly on Saturday night.

"It was full of police cars," said neighbor Jasmyn Chambers. "I only think about their parents and how they feel, and how they lost their lives so young."

On Sunday, the crime scene tape is left behind and the police are still trying to figure out exactly what led to the shooting.

But neighbors say they heard loud music in the first floor apartment when the gun was fired.

"The children had a party and it got out of hand," said a neighbor.

Later in the night, a woman who was at work at that time came home and discovered that the girl was not breathing.

"She came out and shouted," She's dead, "so it's really sad," Chambers said.

The neighbors say that Emoni did not live in the apartment, but was there for the party.

The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is handling the case.

The police only call the incident a death investigation.

No arrests have been made and authorities say they have no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information should contact the authorities by calling 302-741-2729.