%MINIFYHTML339a44fbbc11fb536eb6e19416a73c9611% %MINIFYHTML339a44fbbc11fb536eb6e19416a73c9612%

FAIRFIELD (Up News Info SF) – 14 Americans who landed at Fairfield Travis Air Force Base on Sunday night tested positive for the coronavirus after being quarantined aboard a cruise ship for weeks in the middle of the outbreak, he said. U.S. Department of State UU.

The chartered flight carrying about 300 Americans landed sometime after 11:20 p.m. The 14 positive passengers will be taken to "an appropriate place," probably a nearby medical facility, for continued isolation and attention, State Department officials said in a statement.

%MINIFYHTML339a44fbbc11fb536eb6e19416a73c9613% %MINIFYHTML339a44fbbc11fb536eb6e19416a73c9614%

Other arriving passengers will undergo another 14-day quarantine at Travis AFB. The 14 infected passengers were isolated from the others on the flight.

%MINIFYHTML339a44fbbc11fb536eb6e19416a73c9615% %MINIFYHTML339a44fbbc11fb536eb6e19416a73c9616%

About 4,000 passengers and crew members at the Diamond Princess set sail on January 20, but then docked on the coast of Japan on February 3 after passengers showed symptoms of the disease.

Until Sunday, there were 355 cases on board. The US government UU. He evacuated healthy Americans from Sunday after a quarantine of almost two weeks because they said they had a high risk of exposure to the virus.

TO UPDATE: For the most recent coverage of the coronavirus outbreak

Paul and Cheryl Molesky were among the Americans who chose to take a chartered flight organized by the State Department that would take them back to the United States, where they will undergo another two-week quarantines under federal requirements.

"We've been in this room at the Diamond Princess for the past 27 days," Cheryl Molesky said in a video she recorded before leaving the ship. "For the past 12 days we have not left this door."

The couple said they saw buses lined up in front of the ship and asked other guests if they knew what was happening.

"And this guy who was under us said he is taking Americans out of the ship and I said," I am American, "said Paul Molesky.

Two flights took off from Japan: one headed to a military base in Texas and the other to the Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield. Those with symptoms were excluded from the flights, and those who were healthy could choose not to do the walk if they did not want to undergo additional quarantine.

So far, 44 Americans in the Diamond Princess have been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

The Moleskys, who have been in quarantine for most of 2020, are taking it easy knowing that their home is finally around the corner.

"I know it will be two more weeks," Cheryl said. "We are ready for the next step on this crazy journey."