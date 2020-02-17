14 cruise ship evacuees landing at Travis air force base test positive for coronavirus – Up News Info San Francisco

FAIRFIELD (Up News Info SF) – 14 Americans who landed at Fairfield Travis Air Force Base on Sunday night tested positive for the coronavirus after being quarantined aboard a cruise ship for weeks in the middle of the outbreak, he said. U.S. Department of State UU.

The chartered flight carrying about 300 Americans landed sometime after 11:20 p.m. The 14 positive passengers will be taken to "an appropriate place," probably a nearby medical facility, for continued isolation and attention, State Department officials said in a statement.

The announcement almost doubles the number of confirmed coronavirus victims in the United States to 29 with 18 being treated in Northern California, according to figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"These individuals were transferred in the fastest and safest way to a specialized containment area on the evacuation plane to isolate them according to standard protocols," officials said. "After consulting with HHS officials, including experts from the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparation and Response of the HHS, the State Department made the decision to allow the 14 people, who were isolated, separated from other passengers, to remain asymptomatic , stay on the plane to complete the evacuation process. "

Other arriving passengers will be subjected to another 14-day quarantine at Travis AFB and at the Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio.

In a press release on Sunday, health officials from San Luis Obispo County said state and federal authorities had advised them to prepare for the possibility of passengers who test positive for coronavirus, but already require hospitalization, stay at Camp Roberts for the rest of a two-week quarantine.

"We understand that a federal team will provide staffing, food and medical care at Camp Roberts," San Luis Obispo County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein said in a statement. "The San Luis Obispo County Department of Public Health is working to ensure that we protect the health and well-being of the residents of San Luis Obispo County."

Authorities tried to calm local fears that the controversial flight would spread the disease to nearby communities in northern California.

"Every precaution is being taken to ensure adequate isolation and community protection measures, driven by the most up-to-date risk assessments by health authorities in the United States," officials said in their statement. "We continue all possible efforts to protect the welfare of American citizens."

About 4,000 passengers and crew members at the Diamond Princess set sail on January 20, but then docked on the coast of Japan on February 3 after passengers showed symptoms of the disease.

Until Sunday, there were 355 cases on board. The US government UU. He evacuated healthy Americans from Sunday after a quarantine of almost two weeks because they said they had a high risk of exposure to the virus.

Paul and Cheryl Molesky were among the Americans who chose to take a chartered flight organized by the State Department that would take them back to the United States, where they will undergo another two-week quarantines under federal requirements.

"We've been in this room at the Diamond Princess for the past 27 days," Cheryl Molesky said in a video she recorded before leaving the ship. "For the past 12 days we have not left this door."

The couple said they saw buses lined up in front of the ship and asked other guests if they knew what was happening.

"And this guy who was under us said he is taking Americans out of the ship and I said," I am American, "said Paul Molesky.

Two flights took off from Japan: one headed to a military base in Texas and the other to the Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield. Those with symptoms were excluded from the flights, and those who were healthy could choose not to do the walk if they did not want to undergo additional quarantine.

So far, 44 Americans in the Diamond Princess have been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

The Moleskys, who have been in quarantine for most of 2020, are taking it easy knowing that their home is finally around the corner.

"I know it will be two more weeks," Cheryl said. "We are ready for the next step on this crazy journey."