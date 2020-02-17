14 Americans evacuated from a positive test cruise for coronavirus – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTMLf146c8f7fb61f7fabca1b4f857129ed711% %MINIFYHTMLf146c8f7fb61f7fabca1b4f857129ed712%

– Authorities have confirmed that 14 Americans who were evacuated from a cruise ship off the coast of Japan and returned to the United States on Sunday night and early Monday morning tested positive for the new coronavirus.

The patients are among the more than 300 US citizens removed from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which is docked in the Japanese port city of Yokohama, and transferred to military bases in northern California and Texas, according to a joint statement Monday US departments UU. of State and Health and Human Services.

US officials were notified that all 14 had tested positive for coronaviruses during the evacuation process, after passengers had disembarked from the ship, agencies said. The passengers had been evaluated two or three days before the evacuation flights.

The 14 patients, none of whom have yet shown symptoms, were transferred back in isolation.

"After consulting with HHS officials, including experts from the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparation and Response of the HHS, the State Department made the decision to allow the 14 people, who were isolated, separated from other passengers, to remain asymptomatic , stay on the plane to complete the evacuation process, ”said the agencies.

A charter flight carrying evacuated Americans arrived at Travis Air Force Base near Fairfield, California, around 11:28 p.m. Sunday. A second arrived at the San Antonio-Lackland Joint Base in San Antonio, Texas at 3:56 a.m. of Monday.

It is not clear how many coronavirus patients were on each flight. The rest of the passengers on board the two flights were being closely monitored.

After landing the flights, passengers who developed symptoms on flights and those who already tested positive will be transported to "an appropriate place for isolation and continuous attention."

"Anyone who becomes symptomatic will be transferred to the specialized containment area, where he will be treated," the statement said.

The remaining passengers will remain in quarantine for 14 days.

According to the Associated Press, a total of 454 passengers and cruise personnel had tested positive for the coronavirus until Monday.

Before the announcement about infected flight passengers, some Americans aboard the Diamond Princess said they did not want to risk being evacuated for fear of being subject to a possible infection.

Sacramento resident Matthew Smith told KOVR, a Up News Info Sacramento affiliate, that he would rather deal with problems in Japan than be evacuated and quarantined in the United States.

"We decided that we would face any consequences here instead of exposing ourselves to that situation," Smith said. "It made no sense if the United States feared it was infected people, so they will be quarantined for another 2 weeks to have thrown them all together,quot;

Smith's wife, Katherine Codekas, met with some surprise when she told authorities that she and her husband were not going to go with the other US evacuees, KOVR reported.

"They came back again and I said," No, we won't go, "and they sincerely wished us luck, but there was a small look of surprise on their faces," Codekas explained.

On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed that a Los Angeles laboratory will participate in tests of patients showing flu-like symptoms for the coronavirus.

Last week, a quarantine expired for nearly 200 US evacuees who had been transferred from the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the coronavirus is believed to have begun. At the last count, 15 people in the US UU. They have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, including 7 in California.

According to the CDC, the coronavirus is transmitted from person to person through close contact, usually within 6 feet, and mainly through respiratory drops when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. People are likely to be more contagious when they are more symptomatic.

