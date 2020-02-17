Home Local News 1 wounded in Chicago Skyway shooting – Up News Info Chicago

1 wounded in Chicago Skyway shooting – Up News Info Chicago

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Two accidentally injured children in Bronzeville - CBS Chicago
%MINIFYHTML535373f42f9afde8513d78ac0c3156b911% %MINIFYHTML535373f42f9afde8513d78ac0c3156b912%

CHICAGO (Up News Info) – A man was shot in the leg while riding in a car on the Chicago Skyway on Monday morning.

Police said that around 11:35 a.m., the 32-year-old man was in the passenger seat of a car on the Skyway, when a gray van stopped by the car and someone inside started shooting.

%MINIFYHTML535373f42f9afde8513d78ac0c3156b913%%MINIFYHTML535373f42f9afde8513d78ac0c3156b914%

The man was shot in the left leg and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition stabilized.

%MINIFYHTML535373f42f9afde8513d78ac0c3156b915% %MINIFYHTML535373f42f9afde8513d78ac0c3156b916%

It was not immediately clear exactly where the shooting in the Skyway occurred.

No one was arrested Monday afternoon.

Central Area detectives were investigating.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©