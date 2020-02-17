1 wounded in Chicago Skyway shooting – Up News Info Chicago

CHICAGO (Up News Info) – A man was shot in the leg while riding in a car on the Chicago Skyway on Monday morning.

Police said that around 11:35 a.m., the 32-year-old man was in the passenger seat of a car on the Skyway, when a gray van stopped by the car and someone inside started shooting.

The man was shot in the left leg and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition stabilized.

It was not immediately clear exactly where the shooting in the Skyway occurred.

No one was arrested Monday afternoon.

Central Area detectives were investigating.