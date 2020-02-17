1 dead, another seriously injured after the Street Racing accident in Dallas – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – One person died and another was injured after a street racing accident in Pleasant Grove on Sunday morning.

Police said that at approximately 5:11 am on February 16, a black Chevy Camaro 2010 and a gray Chevy Camaro 2016 were running at a "high speed,quot; south of 500 S. Masters Dr. when one of them He hit and killed a 45-year-old Dallas man.

The victim, Kendrick Lyons, was trying to cross Masters Drive in a silver Nissan Sentra 2017 when the driver of the black Camaro hit Lyons, which made him turn counterclockwise and hit the median sidewalk where he was ejected and thrown through three lanes and In a front yard.

The Lyons Nissan continued to spin several more times and caught fire when it stopped on the right and middle lanes of 500 N. Masters Dr.

The driver of the Black Camero, who is said to be a 23-year-old Hispanic man, continued a little beyond Lyons' vehicle before reaching the sidewalk. Authorities said he was transported to a nearby hospital with "serious internal bodily injury,quot;, and that his name will not be revealed at this time.

However, the driver of the gray Camaro was identified as Alejandro Valdez, 27. He remained on the scene and became officers.

Both drivers will be accused of running causing death.