1 dead, 3 wounded in gunfight between rival motorcycle gangs at Midland Bar – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

1 dead, 3 wounded in gunfight between rival motorcycle gangs at Midland Bar

MIDLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – One person died and three others were injured on Sunday during a shooting between rival motorcycle gangs in a bar in Midland, police said.

Officers were called to Your Place bar around 8:30 p.m. On Sunday he discovered that four people had been shot, one fatal, according to the Midland Police Department.

Midland biker shootout scene (courtesy: CBS7)

The three injured victims were taken to the hospital, where one was in critical condition.

Police believe that several suspected gang members were involved.

Not a word about arrests.

