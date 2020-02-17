1 dead, 3 wounded in gunfight between rival motorcycle gangs at Midland Bar – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

MIDLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – One person died and three others were injured on Sunday during a shooting between rival motorcycle gangs in a bar in Midland, police said.

Officers were called to Your Place bar around 8:30 p.m. On Sunday he discovered that four people had been shot, one fatal, according to the Midland Police Department.

The three injured victims were taken to the hospital, where one was in critical condition.

Police believe that several suspected gang members were involved.

Not a word about arrests.

