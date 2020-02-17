1 dead, 2 injured after firing in the CTA tunnel of the loop between red and blue lines – Up News Info Chicago

CHICAGO (Up News Info) – Three people were shot in a CTA subway tunnel at The Loop early Monday morning.

Police said two men and one woman were shot in the CTA tunnel between the Red and Blue Lines just after 2 a.m. of Monday.

While the police investigate, State Street is closed between Jackson and Van Buren. The red and blue lines do not stop at the Jackson stop.

According to police, one of the men died at the scene after he was shot in the stomach and chest.

The other man was shot in the head and arm and remains in critical condition.

A 19-year-old woman was also shot and police told Up News Info 2 that she was with the two men and that it was not the intended objective.

Police said a suspect escaped the scene after the shooting. Police believe that the suspect knew the victims and this incident was personal in nature.

No arrests have been made.

This is a developing story.