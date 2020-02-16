Zonnique Pullins poses with her boyfriend, Bandhunta Izzy

Tiny Harris's daughter shared a photo in which she is together with her boo, Bandhunta Izzy. Fans simply love this couple, and they made sure to tell Zonnique this.

Someone said, "I love the smiles he has been putting on your face lately," and a follower posted this: "Aww, your aunt bought you that outfit," I love you guys ❤️ @zonniquejailee. "

A fan wrote: ‘Those boxes on the back I'm not sure what they are called, but my son has tons of them. And he organizes them like you. Beautiful photos, "and someone else posted this:" Happy Valentine's Day to all of you and a good couple keeps it as a girl. "

Someone else said: "Thank you for the subtitle sis,quot; because people don't understand it, "and another follower posted this:" Shiiii … dang. Madonna and Dennis Rodman return with full force. "

A follower said: "Yes, they are beginning to look like they belong together."

Apart from this, Zonnique made fans happy when he announced new music. Fans have been waiting for this for a long time.

‘On Valentine's Day I wish you guys! 4 of my favorite love songs ever made raw and unmixed in my sound cloud now "Zonnique,quot; I hope you enjoy! happy early love day❤️ ’Zonnique captioned his post.

Her mother, Tiny Harris, also supported her on social media and announced this great event.

Zonnique also wanted to show fans her snatched figure, so she shared a photo of her right after finishing her workout at the gym.

Fans told him that he lost some weight and now looks like a bomb. Many people said that Zonnique is an inspiration to them and that fans are really happy to see her so well with her boo these days.

Last year, Tiny Harris, Zonique's mother made it very clear that Izzy is part of the family now,



