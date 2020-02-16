Your weather today in Detroit for February 13, 2020 – Up News Info Detroit

Light snowfall is expected for Detroit today, according to the seven-day weather forecast by Saildrone drones. Tuesday's forecast shows the highest chance of snow with 73 percent, with an expected snowfall of 1.01 inches.

(Credit: Unsplash / Hoodline)

The immediate forecast also has cold temperatures for today. Temperatures will drop below zero on Wednesday, reaching only 24 degrees.

(Credit: Saildrone / Hoodline)

%MINIFYHTML7bfdbb05c863514877876ff3931937b813% %MINIFYHTML7bfdbb05c863514877876ff3931937b814%

The skies will be cloudy from Friday. Winds are forecast to reach a moderate high of 16 mph on Saturday, with maximum daily speeds of more than 10 mph for the rest of the week.

%MINIFYHTML7bfdbb05c863514877876ff3931937b815% %MINIFYHTML7bfdbb05c863514877876ff3931937b816%

This story was created automatically using the local weather forecast data from Saildrone, then reviewed by an editor. We also incorporate historical climate data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Click here for more information about what we are doing. Do you have thoughts Go here to share your comments.