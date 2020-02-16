Your Monday briefing – The New York Times

The growing concern that the coronavirus slips through the global network

The number of reported coronavirus cases was more than 68,500, with almost 1,700 deaths, including a man in Taiwan with no history of travel to mainland China. Here is the latest.

Although the rate of increase has slowed, there are new fears of global transmission after an 83-year-old American woman tested positive for the coronavirus in Malaysia. He was one of the more than 1,000 passengers who left a cruise last week in Cambodia and traveled to other destinations.

In Japan, Some American passengers are being evacuated from another cruise that now has 355 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Canada and Hong Kong say they will also evacuate their nationals from the ship, and Australia is sending an expert to evaluate the options.

Authorities in Hawaii are competing to find people who may have had contact with a couple of tourists who tested positive for the coronavirus after returning home to Japan.