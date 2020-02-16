Your Monday briefing – The New York Times

The number of reported coronavirus cases was more than 68,500, with almost 1,700 deaths, including a man in Taiwan with no history of travel to mainland China. Here is the latest.

Although the rate of increase has slowed, there are new fears of global transmission after an 83-year-old American woman tested positive for the coronavirus in Malaysia. He was one of the more than 1,000 passengers who left a cruise last week in Cambodia and traveled to other destinations.

In Japan, Some American passengers are being evacuated from another cruise that now has 355 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Canada and Hong Kong say they will also evacuate their nationals from the ship, and Australia is sending an expert to evaluate the options.

Authorities in Hawaii are competing to find people who may have had contact with a couple of tourists who tested positive for the coronavirus after returning home to Japan.

As Australians encounter new forms of work, leisure and life, our head of the office asks: will a conservative government be skeptical of climate change?

On the floor: Fires continue to burn south and west of New South Wales. In total, tens of millions of acres have been incinerated.

Looking to the future: The US penalty may encourage other countries to impose similar measures, or increase pressure on Sri Lanka to seek its own war crimes tribunals, although there are indications that the country is taking a non-liberal turn under President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Lower Mekong, which runs through five countries and serves as a lifeline for 60 million people, was one of the few free rivers left in the world until a Thailand-funded dam began operating in November. Now the river is drowned The residents told our journalist, and some parts come down to a drip.

"Our nets are almost empty," said a fisherman in Thailand. "Maybe our way of life on the river is over."

U.S. Department of Justice UU .: More than 1,100 former federal prosecutors and justice officials asked Attorney General William Barr to resign and some current prosecutors express concern about political interference in light of his intervention in the case involving Roger Stone, a friend of President Trump.

US trade UU. And China: As the Trump administration considers whether to block transactions between US and Chinese companies and restrict technology exports to China, some large US technology companies warn that stricter rules could be disastrous for their businesses, blocking them from world markets.

Neil MacFarquhar, our national correspondent who wrote the story, previously served as head of the Times office in Moscow. We talked to him in the following conversation, which has been condensed and edited for clarity.

You wrote that a Sputnik station shares a frequency with a smaller jazz station in Kansas City. How does it feel to be listening to Charlie Parker one minute and propaganda the next?

You get more or less: "This is Radio Sputnik, broadcasting live from Washington D.C., the capital of the divided states of America."

The station that has the Sputnik frequency is quite strong, while the station that transmits jazz is relatively weak. If you are near the most powerful transmitter, you get Radio Sputnik

Is this type of propaganda relatively unprecedented in relations between the United States and Russia?

It depends on your interpretation of "propaganda." Previously there have been radio transmissions from foreign-owned and financed radio stations in the United States.

But part of the change is the MORE SOUR mood between the two capitals. Under Putin, there has been a much more concerted effort to undermine Western institutions.

Facebook campaigns focused on the 2016 elections and other things we have heard of were direct attempts to influence specific groups of people, so it was more manipulative. This is much more subtle. It is not old-school propaganda, they are American hosts: before reaching Sputnik, they were quite down in the United States from left or right, trying to paint the United States as damaged goods.

Is it discordant compared to other radio stations on the dial?

It is the radio spoken, so they do not appear in the headlines about the accusation, Kobe Bryant, the coronavirus, that kind of thing. The head of the Washington office says they would like to have a station in New York, but the cost is higher than their budget allows.

