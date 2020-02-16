Your Monday briefing – The New York Times

The growing concern that the coronavirus slips through the global network
The number of reported coronavirus cases was more than 68,500, with almost 1,700 deaths, including a man in Taiwan with no history of travel to mainland China. Here is the latest.
Although the rate of increase has slowed, there are new fears of global transmission after an 83-year-old American woman tested positive for the coronavirus in Malaysia. He was one of the more than 1,000 passengers who left a cruise last week in Cambodia and traveled to other destinations.
In Japan, Some American passengers are being evacuated from another cruise that now has 355 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Canada and Hong Kong say they will also evacuate their nationals from the ship, and Australia is sending an expert to evaluate the options.
Authorities in Hawaii are competing to find people who may have had contact with a couple of tourists who tested positive for the coronavirus after returning home to Japan.
In China: Amid questions about the government's response, President Xi Jinping said in a new speech that he took over the outbreak in early January: almost two weeks before he spoke publicly about it and when the government still said that the spread from person to person seemed unlikely.
A Mao-style containment has imposed strict blockages on at least 760 million people, according to our analysis, a major blow to the world's second largest economy.
Another angle: Although there are only a handful of known cases in the US. In the US, the outbreak makes some Asian-Americans feel disconcerting public scrutiny for just sneezing.
Adapt to life in an Australia with fire scars
The forest fires that ravaged the country are changing what it means to be Australian.
"In a land generally associated with relaxed optimism, anxiety and trauma have taken over." Our head of the Sydney office writes in an analysis. And the summers are only ready to be hotter and smoky, promising buzzing air filters and children kept indoors.
As Australians encounter new forms of work, leisure and life, our head of the office asks: will a conservative government be skeptical of climate change?
On the floor: Fires continue to burn south and west of New South Wales. In total, tens of millions of acres have been incinerated.
Behind the clash between the United States and Iran: months of misjudgments
A nine-month period that shook the already tense relationship between the two countries began with the escalation of Trump administration sanctions and ended with Washington and Tehran in a direct military confrontation.
Our reporters He charted the road to violent confrontation last month, finding a history of miscalculations on both sides.
Whats Next? "The game of chess continues," write our reporters. The Senate tried to restrict President Trump by voting last week to They require you to seek authorization from Congress before taking further military action against Iran. But the measure lacked the necessary support to cancel a veto promised.
Another player: Once in Iraq, a secret group of celibate Iranian dissidents, the Khalq Mujahideen or the town jihadists, gave our journalist a tour of his new home in Albania.
The head of the Sri Lankan army was expelled from the USA. UU.
The United States imposed a Bar of entry to the head of the Sri Lankan army, Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva, citing his alleged involvement in war crimes during the final stages of the country's civil war.
The ban is the first significant international penalty against Sri Lanka since the 26-year civil war against Tamil Tigers was closed in 2009. About 40,000 Tamil civilians were killed during the war, and thousands of people surrendered to the general's division. Silva disappeared. .
The Sri Lankan government condemned the US measure and said "there were no proven or proven accusations,quot; against General Silva, but human rights groups and some in the country applauded the measure.
Looking to the future: The US penalty may encourage other countries to impose similar measures, or increase pressure on Sri Lanka to seek its own war crimes tribunals, although there are indications that the country is taking a non-liberal turn under President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.
If you have 8 minutes, it's worth it
A vital river runs low
Lower Mekong, which runs through five countries and serves as a lifeline for 60 million people, was one of the few free rivers left in the world until a Thailand-funded dam began operating in November. Now the river is drowned The residents told our journalist, and some parts come down to a drip.
"Our nets are almost empty," said a fisherman in Thailand. "Maybe our way of life on the river is over."
This is what is happening most.
U.S. Department of Justice UU .: More than 1,100 former federal prosecutors and justice officials asked Attorney General William Barr to resign and some current prosecutors express concern about political interference in light of his intervention in the case involving Roger Stone, a friend of President Trump.
US trade UU. And China: As the Trump administration considers whether to block transactions between US and Chinese companies and restrict technology exports to China, some large US technology companies warn that stricter rules could be disastrous for their businesses, blocking them from world markets.
Snapshot: Above, floods in Tenbury Wells, England. More than half a month of rain fell on a day like "Weather bomb,quot; It brought chaos to parts of England, Wales and Scotland.
Michael Bloomberg: While watching a presidential race, the billionaire and former mayor of New York increased their charitable donations. His money created an empire of influence like no other.
What we are reading: This essay by the writer and critic Paraic O'Donnell in The Irish Times. Steven Erlanger, our diplomatic correspondent in Europe, describes it as a "touching, sometimes angry, contemplation of a life slowly destroyed by MS, bringing thoughts about how gardens are born in destruction and how this progressive disease moves with the seasons,quot; .
Now, a break from the news
Neil MacFarquhar, our national correspondent who wrote the story, previously served as head of the Times office in Moscow. We talked to him in the following conversation, which has been condensed and edited for clarity.
You wrote that a Sputnik station shares a frequency with a smaller jazz station in Kansas City. How does it feel to be listening to Charlie Parker one minute and propaganda the next?
You get more or less: "This is Radio Sputnik, broadcasting live from Washington D.C., the capital of the divided states of America."
The station that has the Sputnik frequency is quite strong, while the station that transmits jazz is relatively weak. If you are near the most powerful transmitter, you get Radio Sputnik
Is this type of propaganda relatively unprecedented in relations between the United States and Russia?
It depends on your interpretation of "propaganda." Previously there have been radio transmissions from foreign-owned and financed radio stations in the United States.
But part of the change is the MORE SOUR mood between the two capitals. Under Putin, there has been a much more concerted effort to undermine Western institutions.
Facebook campaigns focused on the 2016 elections and other things we have heard of were direct attempts to influence specific groups of people, so it was more manipulative. This is much more subtle. It is not old-school propaganda, they are American hosts: before reaching Sputnik, they were quite down in the United States from left or right, trying to paint the United States as damaged goods.
Is it discordant compared to other radio stations on the dial?
It is the radio spoken, so they do not appear in the headlines about the accusation, Kobe Bryant, the coronavirus, that kind of thing. The head of the Washington office says they would like to have a station in New York, but the cost is higher than their budget allows.
