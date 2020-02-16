YOU. Talk while Floyd Mayweather takes a look at his little wife

Instagram

The rapper weighs on the Internet rumor that began after the boxing champion said the lyricist should have confronted his own wife instead of attacking him for the alleged 2014 affair.

Up News Info –

YOU. apparently has responded to Floyd Mayweather, Jr. after the latter spoke in a new interview about his enmity years ago. He published this cryptic message, "Money can't hide da sucka in you", before adding the title, "Not at all … in any way … blank point …"

Floyd recently said about this about T.I., "My thing is this, I only tell men like this: & # 39; If you feel your wife is a trophy, she should be home on the shelf & # 39; period." The boxer added that the rapper should have checked his wife instead of confronting him.

%MINIFYHTML7048800e08c5048259825f499ff6460611% %MINIFYHTML7048800e08c5048259825f499ff6460612%

<br />

While the story illuminated the internet, T.I. He returned to his Instagram to clarify: "On this page I share my personal views, perspectives and general philosophy about life, and our purpose in it. Not be directed at anything or anyone in particular unless it is formally addressed."

The enmity between T.I. and Floyd Mayweather came out in 2014 when it was rumored that Floyd was sleeping with Tiny. The rapper stopped Floyd and told the athlete to stay away. Floyd and Tiny then had an awkward encounter on the red carpet of the BET Awards. Accompanied by his own girlfriend, Floyd still tried to get Tiny's attention, but she ignored him.

In a conversation with her friend Kandi Burruss, Tiny insisted that she didn't cheat on her husband. "I didn't have sex. He [Floyd] flirted with me. I think it was fine. Everyone needs some attention, especially if she isn't getting it. If you're not giving it, she will go looking for it." somewhere else ".

Tiny has been married to T.I. since 2010. They have three children together. The rapper has been plagued by numerous rumors of infidelity to the point that she hired a private detective to follow him. "It worked … I would definitely recommend it, although it is expensive. But it worked," he said.