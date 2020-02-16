YOU. He gets excited about the heiress Harris with new photos: "He has that drip like his dad,quot;

YOU. It springs on him and Tiny Harris's daughter, the Harris heiress. His latest photos show a lot of style as you will see below.

"Another baby could never … # MyBeautifulAnomoly # DaddysBaby # BabyDripMaster," Tip captioned his post.

Someone said: "She is so cute that she flies by herself." I see he got that drip like his dad, "and another follower posted this:" See you, Miss Hollywood. "

One commenter wrote: ‘She is the best! Princess with tiny wings! "And someone else posted this:" Color coordinated from head to toe, the drip runs in the family. "

An Instagrammer foresees a great future for the girl's heiress: "She is going to be someone huge."

Tip also shared some words of wisdom for his fans not too long ago.

Someone commented: ‘Facts that not everyone can see what God has only for you! When you try to share your vision, people tend to project their fears on you with everything that happens. My solution is to be careful who you share things with. Periodt See you at the top! # 2020 the restart. "

A follower said: "I will always strive every day and show my daughter that dreams can come true if you work to achieve your goals," and someone else posted this: "We only have one that could fulfill it." the most complete without fear in our eyes. "

One of Tip's fans said: "Ameen, I always say don't dream your life, live your dream."

Apart from this, the rapper shared an emotional message on his social media account for his three daughters, Heiress Harris, Deyjah Harris and Zonnqiue Pullins.

‘My adorable little angels, amo I love you with everything I have inside me for this life and the next. May all your days be full of happiness … including this one. I know that it is sometimes difficult to deal with wit and arrogance … all for love, concern and protection of his honor, "Tip wrote in his message.

Ad

Fans were amazed after reading the words he had to share.



Post views:

3