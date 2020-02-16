Xi had early knowledge of the severity of the coronavirus, shows a speech | China news

China has announced a fall in new virus cases for the third consecutive day, as state media published a speech by President Xi Jinping that the country's leadership was aware of the potential severity of the outbreak long before the Chinese public

In the early days of the epidemic, which has been one of the biggest political challenges of Xi's tenure, the president seemed to play a silenced role, partly fueling criticism of the government's approach to the outbreak. But during a speech that Xi delivered on February 3, which was published by state media on Saturday, he said he gave instructions on how to fight the virus on January 7.

It was not until the end of January that authorities said the virus could spread among humans and that public alarm began to increase.

In the speech, Xi said he ordered the closure at the epicenter: "On January 22, in light of the rapid spread of the epidemic and the challenges of prevention and control, I made a clear request for Hubei province to implement controls exhaustive and strict about people's departure. "

On January 23, Wuhan became the first city to impose an unprecedented stop on outbound transportation.

The publication of the speech could be a sign that the government hopes to demonstrate that it was acting decisively since the beginning of the outbreak. He has been dealing with public anger, which peaked earlier this month after the death of Li Wenliang, a young doctor who was rebuked by local police for trying to spread a warning about the virus. He ended up dying of the disease himself.

In an apparent response to outrage, senior officials of the ruling communist party in Hubei and Wuhan were fired and replaced last week.

The revelation also opens Xi to criticism about why the general population was not alerted before. Confidence in the government's approach to outbreaks remains broken after the SARS epidemic of 2002 and 2003, which was hidden for months.

Delaying for a third day

State media published Xi's speech shortly before the National Health Commission of China announced that there were 2,009 new cases of COVID-19 reported in mainland China on Saturday, the third consecutive day, the number of cases has decreased.

Meanwhile, there was no significant increase in the number of new deaths, the commission said. To date, 68,500 cases have been reported and 1,665 people have died as a result of the virus in mainland China since the outbreak began in Hubei province in December.

The drop in new cases follows an increase of more than 15,000 on Thursday when the central province of Hubei adopted a new diagnostic method that includes clinical diagnoses in its official account.

Overwhelmed by suspicious cases, the province has not been able to evaluate all people who have symptoms. The clinical diagnosis is based on doctors' analysis and lung images and is intended to allow probable cases to be treated as confirmed without the need to wait for a laboratory result.

Saturday's numbers also marked a twelve-day decline in new cases in Chinese provinces other than Hubei.

Despite promising data, the head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, warned on Saturday that it was "impossible to predict which direction this epidemic will take."

"We ask all governments, companies and news organizations to work with us to sound the appropriate alarm level without fanning the flames of hysteria," he said, speaking at the Munich Security Conference.

"China has bought world time. We don't know how much time," he added.

The UN health agency has asked China for more details on how diagnoses are made. An international team of WHO experts will arrive in Beijing this weekend for a joint mission with their Chinese counterparts.