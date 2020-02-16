Worrying about being a constant companion for those aboard the quarantined cruise ship – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTMLf6a2943bc0c3a411fe67382a3433849211% %MINIFYHTMLf6a2943bc0c3a411fe67382a3433849212%

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The concerns of those aboard a quarantined cruise ship in Japan persist.

At least 285 people on the Diamond Princess cruise off the coast of Japan have been diagnosed with the new coronavirus. As a result, 3,000 passengers and the crew have been quarantined for two weeks in their cabins, of which several are from California, including Jeri Serrati-Goldman and her husband, Carl, who owns the KHTS Radio in Santa Clarita. They have detailed their terrible experience on the station website.

%MINIFYHTMLf6a2943bc0c3a411fe67382a3433849213% %MINIFYHTMLf6a2943bc0c3a411fe67382a3433849214%

The fun moments on this cruise are a distant memory for the Goldman, although they have done everything possible to stay positive.

%MINIFYHTMLf6a2943bc0c3a411fe67382a3433849215% %MINIFYHTMLf6a2943bc0c3a411fe67382a3433849216%

Serrati-Goldman spoke with Up News Info Los Angeles through Facetime while she and her husband were packing, finally preparing to leave the ship. She said two planes were going to transport American passengers to the Travis Air Force base near Sacramento. US passengers were expected to be evacuated no later than Sunday.

Sacramento is the home of Matthew Smith and his wife, who appreciate that their cabin has a balcony.

"I have the opportunity to enjoy it with the exception of wearing a mask," Smith said through Facetime.

He said the only interaction he had on the ship was with the crew members in protective gear leaving food during the previous two weeks.

"You know, just a congested breast or a cough, you can't avoid getting it through your mind," said another passenger.

Passengers have been tested daily.

Serrati-Goldman says that passengers will be evaluated again before leaving the ship and once again while boarding the plane to the United States.

"We have been issued individual thermometers," said Carl Goldman. "We take our temperature a minimum of three times a day."

Once passengers land in Sacramento, they will be subject to another two weeks of quarantine.

Meanwhile, the first death by the coronavirus outside of Asia has been confirmed with the victim identified as an 80-year-old Chinese tourist visiting France. The latest figures show that more than 69,000 people worldwide have been infected with a death toll in 1,600.