Winners of the Daytona 500: list of past champions, most victories in NASCAR history

The Daytona 500 has occupied a special place in NASCAR's history, serving as the seasonal opening race for over 35 years and being part of the NASCAR circuit for 60.

The 500-mile track at Daytona International Speedway is the site of some of the sport's most iconic moments, from the seventh triumph of Daytona 500 by Richard Petty in 1981 to the victory of Dale Earnhart in 1998 after years of near failures.

Nine different pilots have claimed the last nine races of the 500 Daytona Miles, reflecting the unpredictability of the historic course.

Here is a look at the history of the past winners of the 500 Daytona Miles, including the record of most wins of all time.

Who has won more races of the Daytona 500?

Richard Petty won most of the Daytona 500 races with seven wins.

Who won the Daytona 500 2019?

Denny Hamlin is the current champion of the Daytona 500 Miles. He won his second "Great American career,quot; in four years, and also claimed the title in 2016.

Who is the oldest winner of Daytona 500?

Bobby Allison is still the oldest driver to win the Daytona 500. He won the 1988 race at age 50.

Who is the youngest winner of Daytona 500?

Trevor Bayne became the youngest winner of the Daytona 500 in 2011 at age 20.

