Winners of the Daytona 500: list of past champions, most victories in NASCAR history

Lisa Witt
The Daytona 500 has occupied a special place in NASCAR's history, serving as the seasonal opening race for over 35 years and being part of the NASCAR circuit for 60.

The 500-mile track at Daytona International Speedway is the site of some of the sport's most iconic moments, from the seventh triumph of Daytona 500 by Richard Petty in 1981 to the victory of Dale Earnhart in 1998 after years of near failures.

MORE: Explains the changes in the NASCAR rules for 2019

Nine different pilots have claimed the last nine races of the 500 Daytona Miles, reflecting the unpredictability of the historic course.

Here is a look at the history of the past winners of the 500 Daytona Miles, including the record of most wins of all time.

Who has won more races of the Daytona 500?

Richard Petty won most of the Daytona 500 races with seven wins.

Who won the Daytona 500 2019?

Denny Hamlin is the current champion of the Daytona 500 Miles. He won his second "Great American career,quot; in four years, and also claimed the title in 2016.

Who is the oldest winner of Daytona 500?

Bobby Allison is still the oldest driver to win the Daytona 500. He won the 1988 race at age 50.

Who is the youngest winner of Daytona 500?

Trevor Bayne became the youngest winner of the Daytona 500 in 2011 at age 20.

List of previous winners of Daytona 500

Year Do not. Driver Equipment Maker
1959 42 Lee Petty Small companies Oldmobile
1960 27 Junior johnson John Masoni Chevrolet
1961 twenty Marvin panch Smokey Yunick Pontiac
1962 22 Roberts fireball Jim Stephens Pontiac
1963 twenty-one Little lund Wood Brothers Racing Ford
1964 43 Richard Petty Small business (2) Plymouth
1965 28 Fred Lorenzen Holman-moody Ford
1966 43 Richard Petty (2) Small business (3) Plymouth
1967 eleven Mario Andretti † Holman-Moody (2) Ford
1968 twenty-one Cale Yarborough Wood Brothers Racing (2) Mercury
1969 98 LeeRoy Yarbrough Junior Johnson and Associates Ford
1970 40 Pete Hamilton Small business (4) Plymouth
1971 43 Richard Petty (3) Small business (5) Plymouth
1972 twenty-one A. J. Foyt Wood Brothers Racing (3) Mercury
1973 43 Richard Petty (4) Small business (6) Dodge
1974 43 Richard Petty (5) Small business (7) Dodge
1975 72 Benny Parsons L.G. DeWitt Chevrolet
1976 twenty-one David Pearson Wood Brothers Racing (4) Mercury
1977 eleven Cale Yarborough (2) Junior Johnson and Associates (2) Chevrolet
1978 fifteen Bobby Allison Bud Moore Engineering Ford
1979 43 Richard Petty (6) Small business (8) Oldmobile
1980 28 Buddy baker Ranier-Lundy Oldmobile
nineteen eighty one 43 Richard Petty (7) Small business (9) Buick
1982 88 Bobby Allison (2) DiGard Motorsports Buick
1983 28 Cale Yarborough (3) Ranier-Lundy (2) Pontiac
1984 28 Cale Yarborough (4) Ranier-Lundy (3) Chevrolet
1985 9 9 Bill elliott Melling Racing Ford
1986 5 5 Geoffrey Bodine Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
1987 9 9 Bill Elliott (2) Melling Racing (2) Ford
1988 12 Bobby Allison (3) Stavola Brothers Racing Buick
1989 17 Darrell Waltrip Hendrick Motorsports (2) Chevrolet
1990 10 Derrike Cope Whitcomb Racing Chevrolet
1991 4 4 Ernie Irvan Morgan-McClure Motorsports Chevrolet
1992 28 Davey allison Robert Yates Racing Ford
1993 18 years Give Jarrett Joe Gibbs Racing Chevrolet
1994 4 4 Marlin Sterling Morgan-McClure Motorsports (2) Chevrolet
nineteen ninety five 4 4 Marlin Sterling (2) Morgan-McClure Motorsports (3) Chevrolet
nineteen ninety six 88 Give Jarrett (2) Robert Yates Racing (2) Ford
1997 24 Jeff Gordon Hendrick Motorsports (3) Chevrolet
1998 3 Give Earnhardt Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
1999 24 Jeff Gordon (2) Hendrick Motorsports (4) Chevrolet
2000 88 Give Jarrett (3) Robert Yates Racing (3) Ford
2001 fifteen Michael Waltrip Dale Earnhardt, Inc. Chevrolet
2002 22 Ward Burton Bill Davis Racing Dodge
2003 fifteen Michael Waltrip (2) Dale Earnhardt, Inc. (2) Chevrolet
2004 8 Give Earnhardt Jr. Dale Earnhardt, Inc. (3) Chevrolet
2005 24 Jeff Gordon (3) Hendrick Motorsports (5) Chevrolet
2006 48 Jimmie Johnson Hendrick Motorsports (6) Chevrolet
2007 29 Kevin Harvick Richard Childress Racing (2) Chevrolet
2008 12 Ryan Newman Penske Racing Dodge
2009 17 Matt Kenseth Roush Fenway Racing Ford
2010 one Jamie McMurray Earnhardt Ganassi Racing Chevrolet
2011 twenty-one Trevor Bayne Wood Brothers Racing (5) Ford
2012 17 Matt Kenseth (2) Roush Fenway Racing (2) Ford
2013 48 Jimmie Johnson (2) Hendrick Motorsports (7) Chevrolet
2014 88 Give Earnhardt Jr. (2) Hendrick Motorsports (8) Chevrolet
2015 22 Joey Logano Penske Team (2) Ford
2016 eleven Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing (2) Toyota
2017 41 Kurt Busch Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
2018 3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing (3) Chevrolet
2019 eleven Denny Hamlin (2) Joe Gibbs Racing (3) Toyota

