Whitney Cummings cancels its commitment

The co-creator of & # 39; 2 Broke Girls & # 39; reveals that she is no longer engaged to the boyfriend Miles Skinner after more than a year of engagement due to wedding planning & # 39; stressful & # 39 ;.

Whitney Cummings He insisted that "there was no drama" before his separation from his ex-boyfriend, Miles Skinner.

The comedian and ex "Roseanne"The executive producer confirmed that they were going to get married in September 2018, but speaking during a recent episode of their podcast"Good for you"she explained that she was not wearing her engagement ring because" she was no longer engaged. "

"Nothing unpleasant, no drama," he said. "It just wasn't (dramatic), I feel that nobody will believe me, I really wasn't ready to plan a wedding, everything really overwhelmed me."

The couple was notoriously private when it came to their relationship, however, last year 2019, the "2 broken girls"The co-creator confessed that planning his wedding was" stressful "and suggested that he put it" on hold "for the moment.