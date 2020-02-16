Whitney Cummings and her fiance Miles Skinner cancel their engagement

Whitney Cummings, the comedian, has officially canceled her commitment to Miles Skinner, her ex-fiance, after only one year, revealed a report from Us Magazine. The 37-year-old comedian talked about her choice to suspend him in the Good for you podcast

Cummings felt it was necessary to add that the break between her and her man was friendly and without any drama. "I'm not engaged anymore," said the 37-year-old comedian, adding that it was not an unpleasant break.

Cummings told the podcast co-hosts that she was stressed at the idea of ​​planning a wedding, and all that really overwhelmed her. Also, after her mother's stroke, the idea of ​​getting married was too much for her.

Whitney told the podcast co-hosts that it was stressful to deal with his mother's poor health and the wedding at once. She felt in her heart that planning a wedding should be fun, rather than a "complete annoyance."

Skinner, 35, first proposed the 2 broken girls creator in September 2018. She was 36 years old at the time. Earlier, Whitney explained to the journalists of the magazine Us Magazine that she and Skinner had decided to suspend the wedding at the moment due to the stress of planning.

In November 2019, Whitney explained to the store that with everything that was going on in his life at that time, adding a wedding besides everything was simply too much. In addition, Cummings explained that she grew up without much money, so she was more than aware of how much things really cost.

According to multiple reports, Skinner and Cummings started their relationship after meeting online. In an Instagram video, Cummings showed his engagement ring after he asked him to marry him in 2018.

Cummings joked that he was able to find love in a dating application, and it was proof that someone could do it. Over the past decade, Whitney has found success not only through his standing career but also when he created 2 broken girls and worked on Roseanne until it was canceled



