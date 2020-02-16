What channel is Houston Roughnecks vs. today? St. Louis BattleHawks? Time, TV schedule for the game XFL Week 2

%MINIFYHTML5aa212766fa206041e3f2eaa88db376a11% %MINIFYHTML5aa212766fa206041e3f2eaa88db376a12%

The Houston Roughnecks and St. Louis Battle Hawks are coming out of wins in week 1 of the XFL season and will seek to remain undefeated in week 2.

The Roughnecks achieved a convincing 37-17 home victory over the Los Angeles Wildcats in which quarterback P.J. Walker emerged as an early MVP candidate, moving to 272 yards and four touchdowns.

The Houston heavy pass offense was led by wide receiver Kahlil Lewis, who dragged five catches for 45 yards and one touchdown and became the first XFL player to do this:

The BattleHawks defense did not allow a single touchdown in the 15-9 victory over Bob Stoops and the Dallas Forsaken favorite.

St. Louis was able to overcome the victory thanks to a ground attack and freed led by runner Matt Jones, who ran for 85 leading yards in the league in 21 carries. Quarterback Jordan Ta & # 39; amu finished third among league runners with 77 yards on nine carries to go with 209 yards per pass and a touchdown in the air. Even with frontline runner Christine Michael fighting, the third Strith Keith Ford contributed four carries for 26 yards and a touchdown.

Perhaps the most important name among all the players involved is the BattleHawks player, Marquette King, who played in the NFL with the Oakland Raiders (2012-2017) and the Denver Broncos (2018), led the NFL in clearance yards in 2014, was named second -team All-Pro in 2016 and started an almost perfect clearance in the first week.

Here is a guide to everything you need to know about watching the Houston Roughnecks vs. game. St. Louis BattleHawks, including start time, TV channel and a full XFL calendar for Week 2.

What channel is Roughnecks vs. today? Battlehawks?

Sunday's XFL game between Houston Roughnecks and St. Louis BattleHawks will air nationwide on Fox Sports 1. XFL games can also be broadcast live on Fox Sports Go.

What time is the game Roughnecks vs. Battlehawks XFL?

Date: Sunday, February 16

Sunday, February 16 Weather: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Location: TDECU Stadium, Houston, Texas

The XFL Week 2 game between Houston Roughnecks and St. Louis BattleHawks will begin at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 16. The Defenders play their home games at TDECU Stadium, with a capacity for 40,000 people on the University of Houston campus.

XFL Probabilities Week 2

Propagation: BattleHawks +7.5 (-105), Roughnecks -7.5 (-115)

The clash between different styles could be an interesting game. The explosive offense of the Roughnecks made them the new favorites to win the league and has favored them this weekend, but the BattleHawks were also helpless last weekend against the Forsaken by 9.5 points.

XFL Calendar Week 2

Saturday February 15

Game Time TV New York Guardians in D.C.Defensores 2 p.m. ET A B C Tampa Bay Vipers in Seattle Dragons 5 pm. ET FOX

Sunday, February 16