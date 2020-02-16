What channel is Dallas Renegades vs. today? LA Wildcats? Time, TV schedule for the game XFL Week 2

%MINIFYHTMLbc561909361d06f779fd0d45bdc7e4b311% %MINIFYHTMLbc561909361d06f779fd0d45bdc7e4b312%

The second weekend of the XFL is here, and it brings a divisional confrontation between two teams looking for a victory: the Dallas Forsaken and the Los Angeles Wildcats.

Both teams are at the bottom of the XFL West standings, following a poor performance that culminated in losses of both teams. The Wildcats lost 17-37 to the Houston Roughnecks, while the Renegades did not fare much better, losing 15-9 at home to the St. Louis Battlehawks.

Dallas played depressingly in week 1, unable to score a touchdown. The Forsaken could change it if incumbent quarterback Landry Jones is available to start in Week 2. They will probably have a better chance of victory than the Wildcats, who did not have incumbent quarterback Josh Johnson. However, the problem of LA lies in its abysmal defense. The Wildcats gave five touchdowns, the most of any team in Week 1, and immediately fired defensive coordinator Pepper Johnson after the game.

Here is a guide to everything you need to know about watching the Dallas Renegades vs. game. Los Angeles Wildcats, including start time, TV channel and a full XFL calendar for Week 2.

What channel is Dallas Renegades vs. today? LA Wildcats?

Television channel: ABC (TSN in Canada)

ABC (TSN in Canada) Live broadcast: See ESPN, ESPN application

Sunday's XFL game between the Dallas Renegades and Los Angeles Wildcats will air nationwide on ABC. XFL games can also be broadcast live on Watch ESPN or by downloading the ESPN application.

All games of the XFL season will be available to a national television audience. ABC, ESPN, Fox, FS1 and FS2 will broadcast broadcasts throughout the season. Every Saturday and Sunday you will have at least one XFL game, and there will be two primetime games on Thursdays in April on Fox. The playoff games will be on both Fox and ESPN. The championship will be broadcast on ESPN at the end of the season.

What time is the game Renegades vs. Wildcats XFL?

Date: Sunday, February 16

Sunday, February 16 Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET Location: Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

The XFL Week 2 game between the Dallas Renegades and Los Angeles Wildcats is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, February 15. The Wildcats play their home games at Dignity Health Sports Park, which seats 27,000 people and is also the local stadium of the MLS LA Galaxy team.

XFL classification

XFL Calendar Week 2

Saturday February 15

Game Time TV New York Guardians in D.C.Defensores 2 p.m. ET A B C Tampa Bay Vipers in Seattle Dragons 5 pm. ET FOX

Sunday, February 16