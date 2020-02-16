What channel are the Daytona 500 on today? Start time, TV schedule for the opening of the NASCAR 2020 season

What channel is NASCAR's career on today? What time does the NASCAR race begin? These are the questions that torment racing fans every Sunday, when each NASCAR Cup race will be on Fox or FS1 during the first half of the 2020 season with different start times.
As for the opening of the season of the Sunday Cup Series, Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway, the best NASCAR race and the event that crowns the biggest week in car racing, the channel that will broadcast the race It's Fox, and the race has a set start time for 2:30 pm ET.
2:30 p.m. The ET start time for the Daytona 500 on Sunday is the only start time of the regular Cup Series season; A couple of playoff races will also start at 2:30 p.m. ET. As for the television channel, the Daytona 500 is on Fox for the 14th consecutive year. It is Fox's first broadcast with its new two-man cabin setup with just Mike Joy and Jeff Gordon on the call.
The Daytona 500 on Sunday will consist of three stages: 65 laps, 65 laps and 70 laps. Daytona International Speedway is a 2.5-mile oval that features a 31-degree bench in the corners, a three-grade bench in the rear section and an 18-degree bench in the trioval. Denny Hamlin won the Daytona 500 last year.
Below is all the information you need on how to see the Daytona 500 on Sunday.
MORE: Why is Donald Trump in the Daytona 500?
What channel are the Daytona 500 on today?
- television channel: Fox (TSN in Canada)
- Live broadcast: Fox Sports Go
- Radio: MRN, SiriusXM Radio NASCAR
Fox's pre-race coverage will begin long before the green flag waves on the 2.5 mile Daytona International Speedway. Daytona 500 network coverage will begin at 11 a.m. ET with "NASCAR Raceday,quot; on FS1, and the show will move to Fox at 1 p.m. ET.
In the call of the Daytona 500 2020 will be Mike Joy and Jeff Gordon, marking the first race in which the duo has worked together since Fox NASCAR analyst Darrell Waltrip retired. Joy will call her 41st Daytona 500, and Gordon will call her fifth.
"In a two-man cabin, you are much more focused on the call of the race and are not looking for other stories," Joy told Sporting News when asked about the pros and cons of Fox's new transmission configuration.
Fox will also rely on additional analysis by Jamie McMurray. The recently retired driver will join Larry McReynolds, the long-time Fox announcer who will again provide information on the career trends and strategy of the team, basically the transmission team leader.
Veteran report team Matt Yocum, Jamie Little, Vince Welch and Regan Smith will provide stories and pit road updates for the Daytona 500. Chris Myers and Adam Alexander will present Fox's pre-race coverage.
Below are the 40 major television markets in the United States and Fox's local subsidiary for each.
|Market
|Fox affiliate (digital / virtual channel)
|NY
|WNYW (5)
|the Angels
|KTTV (11)
|Chicago
|WFLD (32)
|Philadelphia
|WTXF-TV (29)
|Dallas-Ft. Value
|KDFW (4)
|San Francisco / Bahia Area
|KTVU (2)
|Washington DC
|WTTG (5)
|Houston
|KRIV (26)
|Boston
|WFXT (25)
|Atlanta
|WAGA-TV (5)
|Phoenix
|KSAZ-TV 10
|Tampa / St. Petersburg
|WTVT (13)
|Seattle
|KCPQ (13)
|Detroit
|WJBK (2)
|Minneapolis-St. Pablo
|KMSP-TV (9)
|Miami
|WSVN (7)
|Denver
|KDVR (31)
|Orlando
|WOFL (35)
|Cleveland
|WJW-TV (8)
|Sacrament
|(KTXL 40)
|Charlotte
|WJZY (46)
|Portland
|KPTV (12)
|St. Louis
|KTVI (2)
|Pittsburgh
|WPGH-TV (53)
|Baltimore
|WBFF (45)
|Raleigh-Durham
|WRAZ (50)
|Nashville
|WZTV (17)
|San Diego
|KSWB-TV (69)
|Salt lake city
|KSTU (13)
|San Antonio
|KABB (29)
|Kansas City
|WDAF-TV (4)
|Colon
|WTTE (28)
|Milwaukee
|WITI (6)
|Cincinnati
|WXIX-TV (19)
|Las Vegas
|KVVU-TV (5)
|Jacksonville
|WFOX-TV (30)
|Oklahoma City
|KOKH-TV (25)
|New Orleans
|WVUE-DT (8)
|Memphis
|WHBQ-TV (13)
|Buffalo
|WUTV (29)
What time do the Daytona 500 start today?
- Date: Sunday February 16
- Start time: 2:30 pm. ET
The "start time,quot; of the Daytona 500 is at 2:30 p.m. ET, but that is the start time of the pre-race ceremonies, including the invocation, the national anthem, the command to start engines and the rhythm laps.
The green flag hour for Sunday's Daytona 500 is at 3:05 p.m. ET.
Below is Fox's transmission schedule for coverage of the Daytona 500 Miles on Sunday.
|Time
|Program
|television channel
|11am. ET – 1 p.m. ET
|NASCAR RaceDay
|FS1
|1 pm. ET – 2:30 p.m. ET
|NASCAR RaceDay
|Fox
|2:30 pm. ET – 6:30 p.m. ET
|Daytona 500
|Fox
Daytona 500 live stream
Cable cutters should have no problem finding a live broadcast for the Daytona 500 2020: Sling, Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV and AT,amp;T Now, they all carry Fox.
Another option: Anyone who has a cable or satellite subscription can access the Fox live broadcast of the Daytona 500 through Fox Sports Go.
NASCAR 2020 television calendar
|Date
|Career
|Track
|Start time
|television channel
|Radio
|Winner
|February 16th
|Daytona 500
|Daytona International Speedway
|2:30 pm. ET
|Fox
|MRN
|–
|23 of February
|Pennzoil 400
|Las Vegas Motor Speedway
|3:30 pm. ET
|Fox
|PRN
|–
|March 1
|Auto Club 400
|Auto Club Speedway
|3:30 pm. ET
|Fox
|MRN
|–
|March 8
|FanShield 500
|Phoenix Raceway
|3:30 pm. ET
|Fox
|MRN
|–
|March, 15th
|QuikTrip 500 Honor Folds
|Atlanta Motor Speedway
|2 p.m. ET
|Fox
|PRN
|–
|March 22
|Dixie Vodka 400
|Homestead-Miami Speedway
|2 p.m. ET
|Fox
|MRN
|–
|March 29
|O'Reilly Auto Parts 500
|Texas Motor Speedway
|2 p.m. ET
|FS1
|PRN
|–
|5th of April
|Food City 500
|Bristol Motor Speedway
|2 p.m. ET
|FS1
|PRN
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|April 19th
|Toyota 400 owners
|Richmond Raceway
|2 p.m. ET
|Fox
|MRN
|–
|April 26
|Geico 500
|Talladega Superspeedway
|2 p.m. ET
|Fox
|MRN
|–
|May 3
|NASCAR Cup race at Dover
|Dover International Speedway
|2 p.m. ET
|FS1
|MRN
|–
|May 9 (Saturday)
|NASCAR Cup race in Martinsville
|Martinsville Speedway
|8 p.m. ET
|FS1
|MRN
|–
|May 16 (Saturday)
|All-Star Race
|Charlotte Motor Speedway
|9 p.m. ET
|FS1
|MRN
|–
|May 24
|Coca-Cola 600
|Charlotte Motor Speedway
|6 p.m. ET
|Fox
|PRN
|–
|may 31
|Kansas 400
|Kansas Speedway
|2 p.m. ET
|FS1
|MRN
|–
|June 7th
|FireKeepers Casino 400
|Michigan International Speedway
|2 p.m. ET
|FS1
|MRN
|–
|June 14th
|Toyota / Save Mart 350
|Sonoma Raceway
|3 p.m. ET
|FS1
|PRN
|–
|June 21
|Chicagoland 400
|Chicagoland Speedway
|2:30 pm. ET
|NBCSN
|MRN
|–
|June 27 (Saturday)
|Children free 325
|Pocono Raceway
|3 p.m. ET
|NBCSN
|MRN
|–
|June 28th
|Worry-free weather warranty 350
|Pocono Raceway
|3:30 pm. ET
|NBCSN
|MRN
|–
|July 5th
|Big Machine Vodka 400 in the Brickyard
|Indianapolis Motor Speedway
|3:30 pm. ET
|NBC
|IMS radio
|–
|July 11 (Saturday)
|Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart
|Kentucky Speedway
|7:30 pm. ET
|NBCSN
|PRN
|–
|July 19
|Foxwoods Resort Casino 301
|New Hampshire Motor Speedway
|3 p.m. ET
|NBCSN
|PRN
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|August 9
|400 Energy Consumers
|Michigan International Speedway
|3 p.m. ET
|NBCSN
|MRN
|–
|August 16th
|Go bowling at The Glen
|Watkins Glen International
|3 p.m. ET
|NBCSN
|MRN
|–
|August 23rd
|Drydene 400
|Dover International Speedway
|3 p.m. ET
|NBCSN
|MRN
|–
|August 29 (Saturday)
|Coca-Cola Zero Sugar 400
|Daytona International Speedway
|7:30 pm. ET
|NBC
|MRN
|–
NASCAR 2020 calendar: playoff races
|Date
|Career
|Track
|Start time
|television channel
|Radio
|Winner
|September 6
|500 south
|Darlington Track
|6 p.m. ET
|NBCSN
|MRN
|–
|September 12 (Saturday)
|Federated Auto Parts 400
|Richmond Raceway
|7:30 pm. ET
|NBCSN
|MRN
|–
|September 19 (Saturday)
|Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race
|Bristol Motor Speedway
|7:30 pm. ET
|NBCSN
|PRN
|–
|September 27th
|South point 400
|Las Vegas Motor Speedway
|7 p.m. ET
|NBCSN
|PRN
|–
|4th of October
|Alabama 500
|Talladega Superspeedway
|2 p.m. ET
|NBC
|MRN
|–
|October 11th
|Bank of America ROVAL 400
|Charlotte Motor Speedway
|2:30 pm. ET
|NBC
|PRN
|–
|October 18
|Hollywood Casino 400
|Kansas Speedway
|2:30 pm. ET
|NBC
|MRN
|–
|October 25
|Texas 500
|Texas Motor Speedway
|3 p.m. ET
|NBCSN
|PRN
|–
|November 1st
|NASCAR Cup Series Fall Race in Martinsville
|Martinsville Speedway
|2 p.m. ET
|NBC
|MRN
|–
|November 8th
|NASCAR Cup Championship
|Phoenix Raceway
|3 p.m. ET
|NBC
|MRN
|–