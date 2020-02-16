West Ham boss David Moyes wants the obligatory winter week of the Premier League | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML77dd286c473f8f00d112b5907a9c7bcf11% %MINIFYHTML77dd286c473f8f00d112b5907a9c7bcf12%





David Moyes believes that players would benefit from an uninterrupted free week in the winter

West Ham manager David Moyes believes that Premier League players should have a week off during the mid-winter break.

The Hammers return to action on Wednesday after an interrupted fortnight when they face Manchester City in their reorganized, live game Sky sports.

The accessory was originally scheduled for last Sunday, but was canceled due to Storm Ciara.

The West Ham players retrained on Saturday, just as Moyes had planned before the bad weather took over.

He thinks the Premier League should line up with La Liga, which insists that its players have a full week to recharge both mentally and physically.

"My experience, coming from Spain, was that it was a two-week break," Moyes said.

"But a week was mandatory and if you chose to give the players a little more time, that was up to you. Here it would be better if it were a mandatory week."

"We have to be careful in this country not to introduce a break and then not to give players again at any time."

West Ham lost 2-0 to Liverpool before the break

"Most clubs are trying to give players some free time."

"If it were a break going to a training camp we would be thinking, & # 39; What is the point? & # 39;

"We need to understand what rest is for. It is mainly mental for players and managers."

West Ham remains in the last three and has 13 games left to preserve its top-level status.

The club was in a similar relegation fight two years ago during the first spell in charge of Moyes.

In March 2018, he took the team to Florida for a weekend without a game to increase their chances of staying awake and they did it properly.

"I received a lot of criticism, the last time I was here, for taking them to Miami," he added.

"People thought it was wrong, but I felt it was 100 percent correct."