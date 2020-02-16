Warming up begins Saturday – Up News Info Chicago

CHICAGO (Up News Info) – After an icy Friday, Saturday returns warmer with some clouds and snowfall.

According to Up News Info 2 meteorologist Robb Ellis, warming begins at night.

FRIDAY: Expect a minimum of 14 with windy skies and rising clouds.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a high of 33. There will be a chance of snow late in the afternoon at dusk.

EXTENDED: Temps will continue in a gradual warming trend until Monday. Showers are possible on Mondays with temperatures falling again in the middle of the week.