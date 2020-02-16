Wakefield 18 – 8 Warrington

%MINIFYHTML218db94514d554b74844ee58887e0eba11% %MINIFYHTML218db94514d554b74844ee58887e0eba12%





Tom Johnstone runs to mark a try for Wakefield

Two attempts in the last 10 minutes saw Wakefield Trinity leave the mark in the Super League and deny Gareth Widdop's victory in his Warrington Wolves arc.

The game seemed destined not to be tested for an hour after both sides struggled to overcome the difficult conditions caused by the storm Dennis, but it came true in the last quarter.

Trinity led 6-2 when Wolves captain Stefan Ratchford seemed to have won it for visitors when he finished a play initiated by England's Widdop international.

Ratchford added his second goal to push his team to an 8-6 lead, but fighting Wakefield found his second wind just in time and the late attempts of Matty Ashurst and Tom Johnstone helped them to their first victory of the season.

Warrington coach Steve Price dropped the promising side Matty Ashton to accommodate Widdop, who missed the first three rounds after suffering an ankle injury in preseason training, and showed some useful touches for a significant alignment changed

The visitors did not yet have Captain Chris Hill, serving a three-party ban, and Price brought the versatile Jake Mamo to the center of Anthony Gelling, who was suspended after being arrested on suspicion of intentionally hurting.

Wakefield, without game boss Danny Brough, received the early stimulus of a 40-20 kick from Ryan Hampshire, who switched from full-back to halves in his absence, but it was difficult for both teams to surface.

Gareth Widdop made his Super League debut for Warrington in Wakefield

Widdop forced a pair of dropouts on the goal line and both teams rejected the chances of kicking for goal after receiving penalties in front of the posts.

Trinity was closer to scoring an attempt when substitute hooker Josh Wood dived from the fictional half in 28 minutes, but lost control of the ball.

The only points of the first half came two minutes before the break when Wakefield's full back, Max Jowitt, made a direct defection and Ratchford threw the easy penalty to put the 2-0.

The home team dominated the third quarter when they began to handle the conditions and forced the Wolves to make more mistakes.

Kelepi Tanginoa of Wakefield is tackled by Jason Clark of Warrington

Hampshire threw two penalties in five minutes to push his side to the front and Wood was again thwarted in a fictional half run towards the line while they held him.

Warrington created his first clear opportunity to score a try in 51 minutes when Mamo broke the first line of defense, but Widdop could not take the pass, a foul that proved costly.

Five minutes later, Hampshire kicked a third penalty goal after captain Jacob Miller was tacked off the ball to stretch his team's lead to 6-2.

The crucial moment seemed to come at the time when Widdop got Ben Currie, the second rower, to load in a short pass and unloaded it to Ratchford for the first attempt of the game.

Wakefield scorer Tom Johnstone is congratulated by his teammates

Ratchford added the conversion to make it 8-6, but Wakefield finished the strongest side.

Ashurst took Kyle Wood's short pass near the line and had the strength to leave the ball despite the entry of Mamo and Blake Austin.

Warrington was pushing for the attempt to win, but when Mamo could not find his end and Tom Johnstone picked up the loose ball to run 50 meters for the attempt to clinking, followed by Hampshire, making five out of five with the boot to seal the victory. .