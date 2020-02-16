Vitality Superleague: Franchise by franchise second part | Netball news

%MINIFYHTML7ea5bae67f801801bb9b945856ea6d6f11% %MINIFYHTML7ea5bae67f801801bb9b945856ea6d6f12%





Mikki Austin heads to his side of Surrey Storm

The second part of the preview of the 2020 Vitality Netball Superleague season, analyzes the other five franchises that will go to court for the season premiere on February 22.

After executing the rule on Manchester Thunder, Wasps Netball, Team Bath, Loughborough Lightning and Saracens Mavericks in the first part, our focus is now on Severn Stars, Celtic Dragons, Surrey Storm, Strathclyde Sirens and London Pulse.

All Superleague franchises are preparing to start their campaigns at Birmingham Arena and all five matches will be shown live on Sky sports and be transmitted in the Sky sports Youtube channel.

Severn Stars

The arrival of Liana Leota at Severn Stars is highly anticipated

End of last season: Sixth place

Sixth place Coach : Melissa Bessell

: Melissa Bessell First three games: Saracens Mavericks (season opener), Manchester Thunder (H) and Saracens Mavericks (A)

Last season, Severn Stars dealt efficiently with his affairs, his constant work made his presence felt, as did his 50-47 victory over Manchester Thunder in Round 14.

Of course, the new head coach of the franchise will seek to use that positivity as a springboard, but is also very interested in leaving his own mark in the group.

It's not the sessions you do when you feel it … it's the sessions you do when you just scratched your car, forgot your headphones and don't wear the right shoes right✨ #weareSTARS @SevernStars – Lucy Harris (@ Lucy_Harris8) February 10, 2020

There is also a new set of players in Stars, which includes some important signings, and that makes them a somewhat unknown amount for those around them. However, Bessell is very clear about his goals; The stars have their sights set on the final.

Player to watch: The signings of the stars appear in the headlines during the preseason and the introduction of Liana Leota It cannot be ignored. Leota and her head coach have known each other for years and Bessell says it's like having a version of herself on the court. The Kiwi midfielder will influence all aspects of the franchise and should be as prolific as ever when it comes to a match.

Coach Comments: "I told the girls that we are going to the final. I will not be among the first four, I do not want to be a policeman and be safe. I want to know that this is what I am going for. I know I have the players, I know I have the commitment. "

Equipment: Liana Leota (Captain), Nia Jones (Vice Captain), Bethan Dyke, Georgia Rowe, Paige Reed, Lucy Harris, Ella Powell-Davies, Lucy Herdman, Ama Agbeze, Towera Vinkhumbo, Hannah Howl, Chloe Carchrie, Jane Taylor, Ellie Gibbons and Chloe Cubello.

Celtic dragons

End of last season: Seventh site

Seventh site Coach : Tania Hoffman

: Tania Hoffman First three games: Surrey Storm (season opener), Team Bath (H) and London Pulse (A)

After a seventh place ended up securing his presence in the British Fast5 All-Stars Championship for the first time, Celtic Dragons took that opportunity with both hands. Since they flew in Fast5, their preseason results have not been fully met, however, they are a group of players with energy and talent within their ranks.

Player to watch: The Vitality Nations Cup gave us the opportunity to see a defender. Latanya Wilson in action. Every time he went to court, he had a great association with the experienced Shamera Sterling and playing week after week in the Superleague should improve his endless career.

Equipment: Dee Bolakoro, Abby Tyrrell, Paige Kindred, Amy Clinton, Sophie Morgan, Rebekah Robinson, Latanya Wilson, Shona O & # 39; Dwyer, Rhian Evans, Brittany Coleman, Eleri Michael, Laura Burton, Lucy Howells and Annie O & # 39; Rourke.

Surrey Storm

End of last season: 8th place

8th place Netball Director : Mikki Austin

: Mikki Austin First three games: Celtic Dragons (Season Opener), London Pulse (A) and Strathclyde Sirens (A)

Returning our attention to Fast5 again, Surrey Storm had a ball there and sent some very positive signals for the coming season. Mikki Austin is an astute operator, has openly shared that she has taken so much from last season and is ready to reap the benefits of keeping her squad together to take advantage of their collective experiences.

Player to watch: The new Storm signings have arrived in key areas and Karyn Bailey He seems ready to leave a real mark on his circle of fire. She has a lot of experience in her corner, is a team player and will also contribute greatly to the dynamics of the franchise.

Coach Comments: "We've made some really important additions in the areas of the court that I think are going to pay real dividends for us in the future. It's really exciting to have that mix of returnees and new faces in the mix. I'm not only really happy with the athletes and the netballers we have, I'm happier with people and personalities. "

Equipment: Mikki Austin, Yasmin Parsons, Katy Hughes (Captain), Niamh Cooper, Yasmin Hodge-England, Emily Gulvin, Sophie Hankin, Alima Priest, Lorraine Kowalewska, Karyn Bailey, Leah Goss, Nicole Humphrys, Ellie Kelk, Charlotte Curtis and Leah Middleton.

Strathclyde Mermaids

Claire Maxwell will balance the duties of play and training this season

End of last season: Ninth place

Ninth place Coach : Lesley MacDonald

: Lesley MacDonald First three games: London Pulse (season opener), Loughborough Lightning (A) and Surrey Storm (H)

Strathclyde's mermaids are approaching this season, such as Pulse, which ended below them, with a fierce determination not to occupy the foot of the table in 19 rounds. The arrival of Karen Atkinson as her technical director should be very useful along with Lesley McDonald and Claire Maxwell, who take on the position of head coach and assistant coach, respectively.

Player to watch: Last summer, teenager Emma Barrie He had a Netball World Cup to remember with the Scottish Thistles, as he played with great confidence in the best scenario of all. Now, back in Sirens for a second season, this is your chance to continue raising your hand and making waves using your height and precision.

Coach Comments: "I think that every year with Sirens we have learned something new and we hope that this year we will do it again. We are looking to take the next step and be really competitive and consistent with our game. We are not naive because we know how the league is competitive, but we believe a lot in our group. " Claire Maxwell

Equipment: Claire Maxwell, Nicola McCleery, Niamh McCall, Taylor Cullen, Gia Abernethy (Captain), Emma Barrie, Lynsey Gallagher, Lauren Tait, Bethan Goodwin, Kelly Boyle, Zanele Vimbela, Emily Nicholl, Natalie Bright, Cerys Cairns and Sarah MacPhail.

London Pulse

End of last season: Tenth place

Tenth place Coach : Samantha Bird

: Samantha Bird First three games: Strathclyde mermaids (season opener), Surrey storm (A) and Celtic dragons (H)

When it comes to staff, London Pulse has experienced a lot of changes between seasons and is approaching this with energy and eager to meet. They have a new head coach and a lot of new players, including some of England's most exciting young talents, in their ranks. Coach Bird knows exactly how to handle these players and this extended preseason should have given them time to really understand each other.

Player to watch: In addition to all the young talents of Pulse, keep your eyes on a player you will already know everything about: Lindsay Keable The defender has already said that her younger teammates are pressing her to reach new heights and will provide invaluable leadership, on and off the court, to ensure that Pulse's youth thrive.

Coach Comments: "I think it is really important for London Pulse to have a really strong culture and philosophy about women being proud to play sports in London and have very good role models in London. Pulse reflects London in that it is a very team diverse. We want to be a very exciting team, we want to play with style but be motivated by performance. "

Equipment: Adean Thomas, Chiara Semple, Halimat Adio, Kate Lloyd, Kira Rothwell, Lindsay Keable, Michelle Drayne, Olivia Tchine, Sigi Burger, Zara Everitt, Ashleigh Dekker, Funmi Fadoju, Monique Thompson, Ellie Rattu and Emma Thacker.

Sky Sports is your home for netball and Vitality Netball Superleague returns on February 22 with five consecutive games of Arena Birmingham to start the new national season in England.