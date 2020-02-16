Vigil held by a teenager killed in the Arleta House Party shooting – Up News Info Los Angeles

– We are learning more about the teenager who was shot dead at a home party in Arleta on Friday night.

Christian Javier Camacho, 17, who was in his last year at John H. Francis Polytechnic High School in Sun Valley, died at the scene of the shooting.

Police are still looking for the gunman and are asking for help from the public to find out who is responsible.

On Saturday, a candlelight vigil was held in front of the house where Camacho was shot dead.

"Just to know that he won't be here anymore," Camacho's friend Maribel Rincon said tearfully. "He didn't even reach 18."

Camacho is being remembered for his love for the family.

Loved ones say the teenager was helping his mother with his younger siblings after his father passed away recently.

"They have been through many things," said Jesús Pizano. "He has had a difficult life."

Friends say Camacho was at the party with his schoolmates when some people they didn't know appeared.

Later a fight broke out, which led to shooting. Two teenagers were shot and injured. Camacho, the third victim, did not survive.

A GoFundMe campaign for Camacho's funeral expenses raised more than $ 4,700 on Saturday night.

If you know anything about this case, contact the LAPD.