Video shows that SWAT CPD officers rescue the man who fell into Lake Michigan – Up News Info Chicago

CHICAGO (Up News Info) – SWAT officers from the Chicago police rescued a person who had fallen into the icy waters of Lake Michigan on Saturday morning.

The video shows a person walking near the edge of the lake around 7:15 a.m. before leaving the frame. Another person running down the sidewalk realizes a 22-year-old man on the lake. From the sidewalk, the corridor begins trying to stop traffic near the 600 block of North Lake Shore Drive.

When no one stopped after two minutes, the good Samaritan can be seen crossing Lake Shore Drive to call 911.

The subsequent video shows the first responders arriving when the man who fell into the lake steps on the water for ice.

Two SWAT officers can be seen rescuing the man while other lifeguards arrive and place a blanket over him.

A couple of SWAT CPD officers rescued an individual who had fallen on Lake Michigan near the 600 block of N Lake Shore Drive on the morning of February 15. The individual was transported to the Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition. COMPLETE VIDEO: https://t.co/zyGkbMQVRc pic.twitter.com/fo8cJWZ4WM – Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) February 16, 2020

At the end of the video, the man is taken to an ambulance.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.