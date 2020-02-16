Vice Governor Flanagan started "Take care of your health,quot; in Mall of America – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan began mental health awareness and education day at the Mall of America on Saturday.

Flanagan met with parents and teenagers to talk about mental health and start Mind Your Health, a mental health day at the MOA roundabout that highlights efforts to prioritize children's mental health in schools across the state.

Doctors were also in place for people to ask questions, and there were free classes throughout the day to teach people how to focus on wellness.

"We have to start thinking that our head is connected to the rest of our body," said NAMI Minnesota Executive Director Sue Abderholden. "If you feel depressed, if you worry excessively, don't be ashamed to seek help, because people get better and there's nothing to be ashamed of."

Flanagan emphasized the importance of keeping children's mental health accessible and affordable and putting children and families at the center of state government.

He also met with adolescents, parents, advocates and others about mental health needs, access to treatments and services, and priorities for the mental health system at a closed press meeting.

If you are concerned about your mental health or the mental health of another person, you can send a text message: MN at 741-741