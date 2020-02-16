Very aware of the abuse of the Catholic clergy, seminarians keep the faith – Up News Info

WYNNEWOOD, Pa. – Seminarians walk down an aisle full of pictures of classes of priests who came before them. Some are pious alumni who have become their teachers and mentors; others climbed the Catholic hierarchy to be revered as bishops and cardinals.

But there are others: Raymond Leneweaver, class of 1962, subject to at least 14 reports of victim abuse, which even made matching shirts for those who raped and molested. And Edward Avery, class of 1970, who pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a 10-year-old altar boy in a church sacristy. And Francis Trauger, Class of 1972, who admitted to having sexually abused a child in a seminar shower, according to the grand jurors.

The 156 young people who call St. Charles Borromeo Seminary home are deeply aware of the sacred and the profane. They seem unswervingly optimistic, reverent and committed, yet they prepare to enter the ministry at a time when scandals have taken the faithful away from the banks, shook the highest levels of the church and cast doubt on the motivations of who say they are answering a call to serve. .

"In any case, it probably made the desire to respond to God's call even more urgent," says Tucker Brown, a 27-year-old seminary from the Archdiocese of Philadelphia who finished medical school but was attracted to the priesthood when The time has come to apply for residences. "It really was a desire to be what a priest is supposed to be, to be a spiritual father and really a source of healing."

Classmates repeat similar feelings around the bucolic campus of St. Charles, where the buildings are dotted with paintings of biblical scenes and reminders of papal visits and chapels that vibrate with the outbursts of the organ. Although the sins of the church may be more muted in this 188-year seminary, those who are preparing to lead Catholicism in their next chapter know that they will be accused of inspiring those who distrust re-trusting the clergy.

"In a strange, demanding and convincing way, it's almost like a challenge to be the priest that other priests weren't for the people," says Daniel Rice, a 24-year-old seminary from the Diocese of Arlington, Virginia, who is expected to be ordained in 2022. "I want to step forward and be the priest that people really need."

The historic report of the 2018 grand jury and a cascade of subsequent revelations around the world brought a fierce crisis of sexual abuse that never completely disappeared. The news of Cardinal Theodore McCarrick's abuse of seminarians brought him even closer to his home for future priests. Along with the growing secularism and loss of public confidence in the church and the men who run it, the seminars prepared for fewer applicants and felt compelled to warn those who were still present.

"You are running into a burning building: that's what you're signing up for," said Reverend Thomas Berg, a professor of theology at St. Joseph's Seminary in Yonkers, New York, and told seminarians.

But although enrollment in St. Charles and other Catholic seminars has declined for half a century, it has been remarkably stable in recent years.

Some 4,853 men enrolled in university-level programs in Catholic seminars in the US. UU. Last year, according to the Center for Applied Research in the Apostolate, or CARA. That was a slight increase in the previous two years and not very different from the previous decade.

The current student body of San Carlos includes men of five religious orders and more than a dozen dioceses in the United States and as far away as Sri Lanka. Although the increases have been small, St. Charles has seen its enrollment grow for five consecutive years.

