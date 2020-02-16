Vanessa Kirby separated from her boyfriend Callum Turner

WENN / Mario Mitsis / Phil Lewis

The actress of & # 39; Mission: Impossible – Fallout & # 39; He has decided to separate from his co-star of & # 39; Queen and Country & # 39; Three years after making his romance public.

Vanessa Kirby Y Callum Turner They have ended their relationship.

"The crown"star Vanessa and"Emma"Actor Callum met when they starred in the 2014 film"Queen and country", and a romantic relationship began the following year.

However, they did not make their relationship public until 2017, and according to the representatives of the couple, they decided to ask for time for their romance.

"Vanessa and Callum are rising stars in the world of acting and in recent years they have been flooded with offers," representatives of the stars told the British newspaper The Sun. "It's a really exciting time for both of us. But as their careers have taken off, their relationship has suffered and they have gradually distanced themselves. It's very sad since they were once so close."

"Last year they made the difficult decision to go their separate ways and they both think it's the best. Everything is very friendly, things just weren't working."

The couple was private when it came to their romance, it was only made public to nullify the rumors with which Vanessa was involved Tom cruise, after they starred together "Mission: Impossible – Fallout", in which they shared a passionate kiss.