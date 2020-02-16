Vanderpump Rules: Scheana Marie feels that the relationship with Brock Davies is her first real one – Jax Taylor doesn't think it will last

Scheana Marie has her heart on her sleeve and that's one of the things that Vanderpump Rules fans love about her. Scheana has a relationship with Brock Davies and is pretty sure he is the one.

The reality star recently spoke about his relationship with People Magazine, where he stated that he feels that this is his first real relationship, although he has already married before.

‘My new relationship honestly feels like the first real relationship I've been in. I don't think he was really completely happy so far. I think I told myself I was happy. I acted as if everyone were sun and rainbow when in reality it is not. But I think you know it's like you have to kiss a lot of frogs to find your prince and I found a king. "

While Scheana is confident and hopeful about her future with Brock, Jax Taylor doesn't have so much confidence in it.

While giving his predictions of how long he believes relations between his castmates will last, Marie and Davies failed to cut. In fact, he grouped it with Kristen Doute.

Taylor stated in a video of Bravo Insiders: ‘I love Scheana to death and I love Brock (Davies), I think he's a great guy … I'm sorry, guys, but I don't think it will last. But I tried to put myself in his place and say, "Look at all these guys." Watch my friends get married, get engaged. "You know, it has to be hard to be around. She and Kristen need to be single for a while. They are extremely codependent, both. They both love taking care of their men, which is amazing, but just they need to take care of themselves. "

Scheana shouldn't worry too much about her friend's opinion because Jax once said she would never be a married man and now plans to have children with his wife Brittany Cartwright.



