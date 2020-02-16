Uncertainty as deadline for the unity government of South Sudan is coming | South Sudan News

%MINIFYHTML4406277dc810f35d7a3be6290684f81711% %MINIFYHTML4406277dc810f35d7a3be6290684f81712%

Rival leaders in South Sudan, devastated by the war, face a deadline of February 22 to form a long-delayed national unity government.

But only a few days before the milestone, hopes for a breakthrough faded after Riek Machar, former vice president and rebel leader, expressed his dissatisfaction with a peace proposal made by his rival, President Salva Kiir.

In announcing a "painful,quot; commitment, Kiir said on Saturday that the youngest country in the world would return to a system of 10 states since 32, a key opposition lawsuit, plus the three "administrative areas,quot; of Pibor, Ruweng and Abyei.

A controversial issue that has lasted for several years, the number of states is one of the main conflicting points of a peace agreement that has faltered on several fronts.

While Machar said he appreciated Kiir's decision to "return to 10 states," he expressed dissatisfaction with the creation of the three administrative areas.

"The issue of the number of states is controversial because they are the political bases of the main politicians in South Sudan," James Okuk, a policy conference at the University of Juba in the capital of southern Sudan, told Al Jazeera.

In a statement calling Kiir to reconsider his decision, Machar said the establishment of the three areas "opens another Pandora's box,quot; that defeated the purpose of returning to 10 states.

"Dr. Riek Machar's refusal to accept the three administrative areas attached to the 10 states is a negotiating position of (his) SPLM / A-IO (Sudan People's Liberation Movement): it is not the rejection of 10 states, "Okuk said.

The rebel leader of South Sudan, Riek Machar (R) and President Salva Kiir did not comply with the previous peace agreements (File: Goran Tomasevic / Reuters)

When it gained independence from Sudan in 2011, South Sudan had 10 states, as stated in its constitution.

Two years later, the country fell to war when Kiir accused his former deputy, Machar, of planning a coup. The conflict so far has killed At least 380,000 people and forced millions to leave their homes, with almost half of the country in extreme poverty.

In 2015, a fragile peace agreement was put under greater pressure when Kiir increased the number of states from 10 to 28, and later 32, before reverting the three "administrative areas,quot; on Saturday to 10.

Of the three areas, oil-rich Ruweng in the north is believed to be the most controversial and the scene of some of the heaviest fighting during the war.

Oil provides almost all government revenues, making it one of the most oil dependent nations in the world.

"During the war, both sides unilaterally formed their own states with new limits," he said. Alan Boswell, senior analyst at the International Crisis Group.

"The dispute over the configuration of the states became a stalemate that prevented the peace process from moving towards a unity government," he added.

"Machar risks alienating regional power corridors if he seems to reject the compromise," he added.

The civil war in South Sudan has left almost 400,000 dead and millions displaced. (File: Albert Gonzalez Farran / AFP)

Under pressure from the countries of the region, as well as the United States and the United Nations, Kiir and Machar in 2018 signed another peace agreement.

Under the agreement, they agreed to form a unity government in May 2019, but did not meet the deadline amid disputes over territory and security agreements.

A second term was lost in November last year and was delayed 100 days, which led to the US. UU. To withdraw his ambassador and impose sanctions on senior officials for their role in perpetuating the conflict.

Against the prolonged confrontation and a battered economy, southern Sudan said it expected a quick resolution.

"President Salva Kiir's decision to return to 10 states plus three administrative areas ensures that peace is closer," Dhieu William, a resident of Juba, told Al Jazeera.

"The two sides have to show a certain degree of commitment to restore peace and win the hearts and minds of South Sudanese," said William.

For Okuk, the rival parties "have no other desirable alternative available except to commit and form the new government without further delay, and then continue with the pending tasks during the transition period."

Boswell agreed.

"The return to war cannot be an option in South Sudan, especially because the two sides stopped fighting more than a year ago," he said.

"Ultimately, the regional neighbors of South Sudan should help find a way between the two sides to ensure that the peace agreement is maintained."