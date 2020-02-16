Uganda: Katwe Queen star Nikita Pearl Waligwa dies at age 15 | News

%MINIFYHTML2d7887a6c1cc7209295e106e8ef7265211% %MINIFYHTML2d7887a6c1cc7209295e106e8ef7265212%

Nikita Pearl Waligwa, a The Ugandan child actress who starred in a Disney movie about the extraordinary life of a local chess prodigy, died at the age of 15.

The teenage star of the Queen of Katwe died of a brain tumor, according to Gayaza High School, which she allegedly attended since 2018.

Waligwa, who played the role of Gloria, a youngest friend of the main character In the 2016 movie, he was "a favorite for many," high school wrote On twitter.

"No word can explain the pain at this time."

Local media reported that Waligwa had been first diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2016. After recovering a year later, she was found with another tumor.

The news caused a torrent of pain in social networks, and users expressed their condolences and recalled their role in the film directed by Mira Nair and filmed in Katwe, a poor neighborhood in the capital of Uganda, Kampala.

"Nikita Pearl Waligwa was not only a star, but also an inspiration for all the young women," said an obituary in the online version of New Vision, a Ugandan newspaper.

Queen of Katwe was based on the true story of Phiona Mutesi, an uneducated girl from the same slum who took chess in 2005 and overcame the overwhelming odds of becoming the first female winner of the Uganda youth chess championship.

At 17, he represented the country in international competitions.

The film was favorably received in Uganda, where young people with no acting experience shared the spotlight with stars like Lupita Nyong & # 39; or, an Oscar-winning actress from Kenya, and Briton David Oyelowo.

One of those Ugandans was Waligwa, who as Gloria explained to Phiona the rules of the game in the movie.

"The little one can become the big one," is one of the memorable quotes from Gloria de la Reina de Katwe.