Tyler Toffoli ruins Avalanche's outdoor party with three goals in Kings' 3-1 victory in the Air Force – Up News Info

ACADEMY OF THE AIR FORCE – The pre-game festivities on Saturday night included multiple overflights of Air Force planes and two paratroopers who boarded the Falcon Stadium through the air, the latter holding the disc. Shortly thereafter, the geography and uniform gave "The Star-Spangled Banner,quot; a deeper meaning, with hundreds of cadets standing.

And then the game began for the 11th event of the NHL Stadium Series, and the 31st outdoor game of the league in general to celebrate the deepest roots of hockey.

It was the Avalanche host against Los Angeles Kings, a game that visitors won 3-1 behind the trick of Tyler Toffoli, including the winner of the game at the last minute of the regulation. In the face of what was left of a crowd of 43,574 refrigerated, Toffoli scored his second goal of the game at 7:05 p.m. of the third period before adding an empty cap with five seconds remaining.

"It's disappointing in a regular environment, and then you play in front of a crowd like this, our crowd and a great event, we wanted nothing more than to win the game," said Avs coach Jared Bednar.

"We were excited to play this game," said Colorado captain Gabe Landeskog. “The fans showed up big time, and they were great throughout the game. Disappointed because we couldn't give them a better finish. Overall, it has been a good experience. It would have been nice to leave with two points. "

The game started with the stadium's temperature at 31 degrees and ended at 21.

"It was quite surreal. We had the whole band accompany us, which was pretty good," said rookie Av. Cale Makar before the game.

No previous NHL outdoor game had left players breathless as much as this one. This was played at a record elevation of 6,621 feet, breaking the previous 5,280-foot high mark set in 2016 at Coors Field when the Detroit Red Wings beat Avalanche 4-3 on a last minute goal from Brad Richards.

“I grew up in Minnesota, so we played a lot of outdoor hockey. My father would flood the backyard as a child, ”said Avs defender Erik Johnson. “So many memories outdoors and being American, playing at the Air Force base is very special. It's an exciting moment. "

Johnson was among the four current Avs who had played at Coors Field four years ago. His biggest shot of playing a stadium game: "Noise travels like a wave and it takes a while to hit you."

The Avs beat the Kings 13-1 to start the game, but L.A. had a 1-0 lead in the first intermission when fans caught in traffic tried to park their vehicles. Toffoli scored at 14:01 of the opening period, using a rebound of a rebound to beat goalkeeper Philipp Grubauer, who left the game early in the third period with an injury after colliding with teammate Ian Cole.

Bednar said Grubauer and forward Matt Calvert left the game with lower body injuries.

The Avs tied him with a goal from defender Sam Girard in the last minute of the second period. Girard culminated a relentless attack on Jonathan Quick with a shot in the wrist between the circles while the goalkeeper tried to recover his cane.

Toffoli scored his second goal, a wrist shot in his own rebound between the circles, replacing Grubauer, Pavel Francouz, who gave new meaning to entering a cold game. He sat on the bench during the first 42:27 of the game.

"Probably hard for Frankie, go ice cream," Landeskog said.

The Avs had two power games, but only for 20 seconds combined. Both advantages were quickly erased by imposing penalties on Landeskog and Andre Burakovsky, the latter in the middle of the third period in a 1-1 game.

"That's a bit frustrating," said Bednar. “We annul what should be two really good opportunities to achieve balance in the game and move on in the game. Those are mistakes we would certainly like. "

The avalanche could have caught the St. Louis Blues with a sum of 74 points in the Western Conference if they had won. Instead, the Avs (33-18-6) have lost two straight games after winning five straight, with their next game against the hot Tampa Bay Lightning, which is on a winning streak of 10 games. The Kings (21-33-5) still have a 47-point conference.

"We realize how big this event is and how big a party will be," Landeskog said before the game.

In the end, it was not a big party for the fan base party.

Footnotes. The Avs played their third game without the second-line center Nazem Kadri, who is expected to lose 4-6 weeks with a leg injury. … NHL referee Tom Chmielewski worked the game with Chris Rooney. Chmielewski is from Colorado Springs.