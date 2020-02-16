Trump tariff fears replaced by coronavirus concerns in the port of Oakland – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (Up News Info SF) – While the port of Oakland is still full of activity and both imports and exports have increased, the international effects of the coronavirus have made shipping officials aware of the future.

Imports increased 7.3 percent last month compared to January 2019 totals and exports increased 3.3 percent, port officials said.

The good news, according to port officials, is that the US trade war with China has cooled after a January China deal to increase purchases by US farmers, many of whom ship goods from Oakland to Asia .

In addition, consumer demand both here and abroad has increased the volume of cargo through the port.

The bad news is that since the outbreak of coronavirus in December in Wuhan, China, international travel and shipments have been affected, as airline flight cancellations, travel restrictions and quarantines can put a brake on economic activity.

According to the port authorities, these measures already seem to have slowed Chinese manufacturing to some extent and have led some shipping lines to cancel the next cargo trips.

"The rebound in January was encouraging, but shipping lines tell us that cargo volume could moderate in the coming months," said Maritime Director of the Port of Oakland, John Driscoll.

However, it could take several months to fully understand what the effects of the virus outbreak will be on global shipping and the economy in general, port officials said.