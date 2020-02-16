Trump administration sends Border Patrol agents to sanctuary cities – Up News Info Chicago

CHICAGO (Up News Info) – Some communities in Chicago are on alert after news that the Trump administration is sending border patrol agents to so-called sanctuary cities like Chicago to arrest undocumented immigrants.

Chicago is one of the many cities across the country that considers immigrants and refugees welcoming.

The president says it is a sanctuary for illegal aliens.

On Saturday, the District 25 councilman and a group of volunteers were walking the streets of Pilsen to inform residents that, despite the president's plan to deploy tactical compliance units from the southern border here in Windy City, they don't have What to live fearfully.

Undocumented residents are told they don't have to open their doors unless the caller has a court order.

City police and city workers have been instructed not to cooperate with immigration and customs workers and border patrol agents if they attempt to locate undocumented residents.

"We want to make sure that people feel protected, know their rights," said Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez. "So we go door to door to make sure they know that our city is a welcoming sanctuary city, and we continue to protect them."

Mary Lori Lightfoot also talked about the situation.

"If someone thinks they can come to our city and terrorize our residents in the shadows, let me say this: they have something else to come."

The tactical application team from the border region is expected to be sent to at least nine cities across the country, from New York on the east coast to San Francisco in the west.

The administration says that this deployment is a direct response to the policies adopted by sanctuary cities, which they say make it difficult for immigration agents to do their job.