Trending games of the week: Top five free games of the week on Android smartphones – Game news

Continuing with our list of main trends, this week, we have gathered the five best free games based on Google Play Store. Games like Ludo King, Carrom Pool, have once again reached the top of the list of free games. But, unfortunately, despite being so popular, Call of Duty Mobile is not on the list.

Killer hunter



The first game on the list is Hunter Assassin. Now, we've seen this game a couple of times in the list of the best free games, but this is probably the first time the game tops the list. The game has been rated 4.1 out of 5 and has more than 10 million downloads. Hunter Assassin is an action game in which players have to chase their targets with the different weapons offered by the game.

Ludo king



It is a digital version of the classic Ludo game ported by developer Gametiom Technologies Pvt Ltd. It offers several game modes, such as two players, four players, online multiplayer, local mode and more.

Carrom pool

Developed by Miniclip.com, the game offers easy-to-use controls, online multiplayer gameplay and modern-looking graphics. The game also received a new game mode called Disc Pool.

Sand balls



Sand Balls is an arcade game where players are supposed to find their way to the ball through the sand dodging obstacles.

PUBG Mobile Lite



Although PUBG Mobile is so popular and free, PUBG Mobile Lite has reached the list of the five most important free games. The game has been designed to run on low-end Android devices. Recently it has been rumored that PUBG Mobile Lite received its long update with new maps, masks and more.