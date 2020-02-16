Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield will receive cruise ship coronavirus evacuees – Up News Info San Francisco

FAIRFIELD (Up News Info SF) – US citizens who are evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship now in Japan and in quarantine due to a new outbreak of coronavirus on board will receive accommodation at the Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield.

No specific time has been given for arrival, a spokesman for the base said, adding that it is expected to be "sometime after 5 p.m."

%MINIFYHTML61e709df09b7bfb448e1962b3b9d506b11% %MINIFYHTML61e709df09b7bfb448e1962b3b9d506b12%

The base said through its Facebook page that it was acting under the direction of the United States Department of Defense to "provide additional support for the United States Department of State, the United States Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control "by providing available accommodation. .

"Americans who return by plane will travel via a plane chartered by the State Department and will be subject to federal quarantine for 14 days, in a separate accommodation from current evacuees in Travis AFB," according to the statement released Sunday by the morning. "The CDC and HHS teams will follow their permanent protocols to evaluate and monitor all passengers before, during and after the flight."

Any person who shows signs of illness will be taken to a facility outside the base grounds, according to the statement, which said no base personnel would have contact with passengers.

An earlier group of 201 evacuees from Wuhan, China, arrived on February 7 and is staying at the Westwind Inn at the base.

Accommodations in Travis for non-passengers are closed until further notice, the base said.

Travis referred the evacuation questions to the US Department of Health and Human Services. UU. And to the Centers for Disease Control.

© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All rights reserved. This material cannot be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed.