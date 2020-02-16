Toya Johnson gets excited about her niece, Jashae and her daughter, Reginae Carter – Watch the girls doing the double Dutch

Toya Johnson shared a couple of videos with her daughter, Reginae Carter, and her niece, Jashae. The girls are doing double Dutch, and the fans are amazed. Watch the videos below.

‘Thank you @floydfoundation for teaching my two girls how to jump in minutes! We are excited for you to join us from Jersey for the halftime show! #Prettygirlsjump #WNM ", Toya subtitled her videos.

Someone said: "I love you … you are such an amazing mother," and another follower posted this: "Nae jumps like a thief in the night."

One commenter wrote: "I miss the Dutch double we used to play with extension cords," and someone else posted: "Yassss is coming through ……. they were all great sports thanks for inviting us ❤️’

A follower wrote: ‘Very funny! This brings so many good summer memories! We had a ball outside in a 100 degree climate by taking breaks walking to the local "candy store,quot; in someone's basement. Oh what a joy! 😊 ’

Someone else said: "This need to go viral,quot; # double Dutch "as many memories as a child skipping the rope,quot;

A follower posted this: ‘Everyone who follows me NOW receives a follow-up. If I'm lying, then I'm flying 😳♻️ ’

A fan wrote: to @toyajohnson looks so funny and everyone knows how to jump hunty! And yes, I'm black and I don't know how to jump double Dutch. Everyone needs to make a special trip to St. Louis just for me. "

Another commenter posted: ‘This is amazing, Toya! Bring back real childhood for our girls! I love! 💞 ’

A couple of days ago, Toya also shared new photos with her baby, Reign Rushing.

Ad

Fans are completely in love with this girl. It is getting smarter and bigger with each passing day.



Post views:

0 0