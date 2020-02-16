Tony Fernandez, former Toronto Blue Jays star, dies at age 57

Tony Fernandez, an MLB legend, died at the age of 57, a new CNN report revealed. The Toronto Blue Jays baseball team was the first to reveal the news last Sunday. Mr. Fernández reportedly suffered a stroke and also suffered kidney problems.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Tony had been in a medically induced coma while waiting for a new kidney.

The team, on their Twitter account, said they were "deeply saddened,quot; by the news of his death. According to CNN, Fernández played 12 seasons with Los Azulejos, then won four Golden Glove awards and also appeared in five Star games.

The baseball star also played in the 1993 World Series Championship season with the Toronto Blue Jays. John Tory, the mayor of Toronto, also went to his Twitter to commemorate the death of Tony Fernandez, stating that "on behalf of all Toronto residents," he was sending his condolences to his family.

Steve Patterson, a Canadian television personality, later tweeted that Fernandez played the game as a "kid,quot; and acted as if he couldn't believe he was paid to play baseball. Mr. Fernández, who was from the Dominican Republic, died in Florida.

According to the UPI, Fernández had 17 seasons in the Major League Baseball division, starting in the majors in 1983 and playing until 2001. As noted earlier, 12 of them went to Los Azulejos.

The media noted that Tony had a lifelong batting average of .288 and 94 homers. He was the leader of the Jays, played 1,450 games with the team, hit 1,583 balls and scored 72 triples. In addition, Fernandez played for the New York Yankees, the Cincinnati Reds, the New York Mets, the Milwaukee Brewers and the San Diego Padres.

Sources close to the baseball player told the Detroit News and Deportivo Z101 that Fernandez died of kidney disease. His wife was the one who told ESPN that he was later removed from life support this Sunday.

Ad

Condolences to Tony and his family and friends.



Post views:

0 0