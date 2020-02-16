tobyMac clings to the & # 39; promises & # 39; of God after the death of the son

Instagram

The singer of & # 39; Lose My Soul & # 39; He talks about the recent death of his son Truett Foster McKeehan, 21, during a concert in Los Angeles, and admits that it has been really difficult.

tobyMac He does not allow the accidental death of his 21-year-old son to influence his faith in God. On stage at The Forum in Los Angeles on Saturday night, February 15 as part of his "Hits Deep" sand tour, the hit maker "Made to Love" opened up to concert goers on how he is doing dealing with the tragic death of Truett Foster McKeehan.

At the start of Saturday's program, the seven-time Grammy winner admitted to the attendees: "I just want to start by telling you that it has been really difficult." He continued to share: "A friend once told me this: & # 39; When you experience something like that, you will begin to achieve things that you think are the promises of God & # 39 ;.

"… but maybe they were not things that God promised at all. He did not promise us that we would not experience heartbreak, pain or loss & # 39; but he said: & # 39; Be sure to find what he promised us. And it will never leave us or abandon us & # 39; ", he continued. "I hold on to that promise for myself and for you, as well as for my son."

Before singing his ballad tribute "21 years", the Christian hip-hop artist shared why he thinks he will see his son again. "A lot of people approached me and said: & # 39; You know what, Toby? You're going to see him again & # 39; and I believe that with all my heart. I really believe it," he said. "But the question is, why? Why can I see him again? Because his assets outweigh his evils? No. No, he was my wild son."

"His good weighed no more than his evil, just as my good does not surpass my evil. I can see him again for a reason: & # 39; Because God loved the world so much that he gave his only begotten son who believes in him He will not perish, but will have eternal life. I cling to that, "he explained in reference to the most cited verse in the New Testament, John 3:16.

During the show, the father of five children also thanked fans for being so supportive during this difficult time of his life. "I want to thank you for the letters you have sent us, the cards, the publications on social networks to encourage us, but above all, I want to say, thank you for the prayers," he said. "And I know that we are by no means the only ones who are going through something difficult. I know that you are going through your own pain, anguish and loss."

Truett died unexpectedly in October 2019 at his home in Nashville, Tennessee. Days after his sudden death, his father tobyMac described him as "a magnetic son, brother and friend" in his online tribute. In January 2020, it was discovered that his cause of death was an accidental overdose of fentanyl and amphetamines.