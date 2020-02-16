To tame the coronavirus, Mao-Style Social Control Blankets China

SHANGHAI – China has flooded cities and towns with battalions of nosy neighborhoods, uniformed volunteers and representatives of the Communist Party to carry out one of the greatest social control campaigns in history.

The goal: to keep hundreds of millions of people away from everyone but their closest relatives.

%MINIFYHTMLe470314a10058fb41caa61c075bf2c2d13% %MINIFYHTMLe470314a10058fb41caa61c075bf2c2d14%

The nation is fighting the coronavirus outbreak with a grassroots mobilization reminiscent of the Mao-style mass crusades that have not been seen in China in decades, essentially trusting the prevention of first-line epidemics to a supercharged version of a neighborhood watch. .

%MINIFYHTMLe470314a10058fb41caa61c075bf2c2d15% %MINIFYHTMLe470314a10058fb41caa61c075bf2c2d16%

Housing complexes in some cities have issued paper hall pass equivalents to regulate how often residents leave their homes. Apartment buildings have rejected their own tenants if they come from outside the city. Train stations prevent people from entering cities if they cannot prove they live or work there. In the countryside, villages have been closed with vehicles, tents and other makeshift barriers.

Despite China's arsenal of high-tech surveillance tools, controls are mainly applied by hundreds of thousands of workers and volunteers, who control the temperature of residents, record their movements, monitor quarantines and, most importantly, avoid to outsiders who can carry the virus.