To tame the coronavirus, Mao-Style Social Control Blankets China

SHANGHAI – China has flooded cities and towns with battalions of nosy neighborhoods, uniformed volunteers and representatives of the Communist Party to carry out one of the greatest social control campaigns in history.
The goal: to keep hundreds of millions of people away from everyone but their closest relatives.
The nation is fighting the coronavirus outbreak with a grassroots mobilization reminiscent of the Mao-style mass crusades that have not been seen in China in decades, essentially trusting the prevention of first-line epidemics to a supercharged version of a neighborhood watch. .
Housing complexes in some cities have issued paper hall pass equivalents to regulate how often residents leave their homes. Apartment buildings have rejected their own tenants if they come from outside the city. Train stations prevent people from entering cities if they cannot prove they live or work there. In the countryside, villages have been closed with vehicles, tents and other makeshift barriers.
Despite China's arsenal of high-tech surveillance tools, controls are mainly applied by hundreds of thousands of workers and volunteers, who control the temperature of residents, record their movements, monitor quarantines and, most importantly, avoid to outsiders who can carry the virus.
Residential closures of varying stringency, from the control points at the entrances of the buildings to the strict limits to go outdoors, now cover at least 760 million people in China, or more than half of the country's population According to a New York Times analysis of government announcements in provinces and major cities Many of these people live far from the city of Wuhan, where the virus was first reported and that the government sealed last month.
Throughout China, neighborhoods and localities have issued their own rules about the comings and goings of residents, which means that the total number of people affected can be even greater. Policies vary widely, leaving some places in a virtual freeze and others with few restrictions.
China's leading leader, Xi Jinping, has asked a "people's war,quot; to tame the outbreak. But restrictions have prevented workers from returning to factories and businesses, which affects China's giant economy. And given that local officials exercise such direct authority over people's movements, it is not surprising that some have taken the application to the extreme.
Li Jing, 40, an associate professor of sociology at Zhejiang University in the eastern city of Hangzhou, was almost forbidden to take her husband to a hospital recently after he choked on a fish bone during dinner. The reason? Your neighborhood allows only one person per family to leave the house, every two days.
"Once the epidemic was revealed, the central government put great pressure on local officials," said Professor Li. "That triggered competition between regions, and local governments went from being too conservative to radicals."
"Even when the situation is relieved or if the death rate turns out not to be high, the government machine cannot change direction or decrease," he added.
China's prevention efforts are being led by its countless neighborhood committees, which generally serve as intermediaries between residents and local authorities. Supporting them is the "network management,quot; system of the government, which divides the country into small sections and assigns people to monitor each one, ensuring firm control over a large population.
Zhejiang Province, on the southeast coast of China, has a population of almost 60 million and has recruited 330,000 "network workers." Hubei Province, whose capital is Wuhan, has deployed 170,000. The southern province of Guangdong has summoned 177,000, landlocked Sichuan has 308,000 and the Chongqing megacity has 118,000
The authorities are also combining a huge workforce with mobile technology to track people who may have been exposed to the virus. China's state-owned cellular providers allow subscribers to send text messages to a hotline that generates a list of the provinces they visited recently.
At a high-speed railway station in the eastern city of Yiwu last week, workers in hazardous materials suits demanded that passengers send text messages that show their location data before they are allowed to leave.
An application developed by a state manufacturer of military electronics allows Chinese citizens to enter their name and national identification number and know if they may have been in contact, on a plane, train or bus, with a carrier of the virus.
It is too early to say if China's strategy has contained the outbreak. With a large number of new infections reported every day, the government has clear reasons to minimize human contact and domestic travel. But experts say that in epidemics, dominant measures can be counterproductive, scaring infected people to hide and making the outbreak more difficult to control.
"Public health depends on public trust," said Alexandra L. Phelan, a specialist in world health law at Georgetown University. "These quarantines at the community level and the arbitrary nature in which they are imposed and linked with the police and other officials are turning them into punitive actions, a coercive action rather than a public health action."
In Zhejiang, one of the most developed provinces of China and home to Alibaba and other technology companies, people have written on social networks about the denial of entry to their own apartments in Hangzhou, the capital of the province. Upon returning home from outside the city, they say, they were asked to produce documents from owners and employers or leave them on the street.
For Nada Sun, who was visiting his family in Wenzhou, a coastal city in Zhejiang, a health scare became a mandatory quarantine.
When Ms. Sun, 29, complained of chest tightness this month, her mother told her to go to the hospital. He had no high fever, but the hospital gave him a battery of checks. Everything was negative for the virus.
Even so, when he returned to his apartment, he was told he would be in quarantine for two weeks. She was also added to a group in the WeChat messaging application with a local Communist Party secretary and other volunteers where she has to send her temperature and location twice a day.
"I worry they have too much information," Sun said.
Locks are not necessarily oppressive. Many people in China were happy to isolate themselves, ordered food online and worked from home if they can. Some neighborhood officials act with a human touch.
Bob huang A Chinese-born American living in northern Zhejiang said that volunteers at his compound had helped chase a man who stayed drinking all night, in violation of the rules on how often people can go out. However, they also delivered McDonald's food to a family in quarantine.
Mr. Huang, 50, has been able to dodge the restrictions using a special pass from the property manager, and has been driving protective masks for friends. Some building complexes do not let it in. Others take your information.
A nearby town adopted a less orthodox approach.
"They always start asking questions in the local dialect, and if you can answer in the local dialect, you can enter," Huang said. Unable to speak the dialect, he had to wait, although the villagers were friendly. They gave him a folding chair, offered him a cigarette and did not ask for identification.
Some parts of China have imposed other policies, often severe, to defend against the epidemic.
Hangzhou has prohibited pharmacies from selling pain relievers to force people with symptoms to seek treatment in hospitals. The eastern city of Nanjing requires that anyone who takes a taxi show their identification and leave the contact information. Yunnan Province wants all public places to display QR codes that people should scan with their phones every time they enter or leave.
Many places have banned large meetings. Police in Hunan Province this month He destroyed a Mahjong hall where they found more than 20 people playing the chip game.
With local governments deciding such policies largely on their own, China has become a vast mosaic of fiefdoms.
"It can be quite casual," said Zhou Xun, a historian of modern China at the University of Essex in England. "A perfect paper plan often becomes improvised solutions locally."
The authorities seem to recognize that some local authorities have gone too far. This month, Chen Guangsheng, deputy secretary general of the Zhejiang provincial government, described it as "inappropriate,quot; for some places to have used "simple and rude practices," such as locking people in their homes to enforce quarantines.
National officials on Saturday urged cities and towns to eliminate unnecessary blockages and ensure transport without problems of food and supplies.
The Zhang Yingzi apartment complex in Hangzhou initially prohibited entry to anyone who had been outside the city. Later, the ban was adjusted to cover only people who come from Hubei Province and the cities of Wenzhou and Taizhou in Zhejiang, who have had many cases of the new virus.
"Prohibiting everyone outside the city was not realistic," said Ms. Zhang, 29, an accountant. “There are many of them, after all. Some needed to go back to work. "
Still, many in China are restless about loosening virus controls too quickly.
Zhang Shu, 27, fears that his parents and neighbors are becoming more cautious with the virus, even when workers drive through his village near Wenzhou with speakers telling people to stay home.
"Ordinary people are slowly beginning to feel that the situation is not so horrible anymore," said Zhang. "They are restless."
Alexandra Stevenson contributed reports from Hong Kong. Wang Yiwei and Lin Qiqing contributed to the investigation.