Tiny Harris thanks Newark NJ for giving Xscap3 a proclamation and a letter from the mayor

Tiny Harris proudly shared her gratitude in her social media account. She is grateful to Newark NJ for giving Xscape a Proclamation and a letter from her Mayor.

‘Thank you to the city of Newark, NJ for giving Xscape a Proclamation and a letter directly from your wonderful Mayor. We are honored to receive all your love. Thank you for helping us make our day special. Blessed by the best !! @iamlatocha @kandi @therealtamikascott # Xscap3 # PrudentialCenter # ValentinesDay2020 # IBelieveIts4ProclamationsNow #AndStillCounting 👑🖤🖤🖤 ’Tiny captioned his post.

Tiny fans were also proud of her and the Xscap3 ladies.

Someone said: ‘As always, well deserved! I love you, ladies, "and a follower published this:" The lady who speaks sounds very much like Pastor Shirley Caesar. "

A follower posted this: new #new my house #thoroughbred #brickcity congratulations 🍾🎉 ladies we like, all of you NJ don't do that often or for all 🙌🏽 we to the real #jersey ’.

Another commenter wrote: Queens Congratulations Queens. Everyone deserved the Proclamation, "and someone else posted: Amazing." I need you to show them it was hilarious @bravoandy @bravotv. "

A follower said: ‘Well deserved! Congratulations to Tiny @majorgirl, Tamika, Kandi and Latocha 💙 ’and someone else said:‘ Don't disrespect my brother @ troubleman31 but I love you! 😩😍 What a great woman! ❤️ ’

Another Instagram installer said they were there too: ‘Yes, I was there last night and I also enjoyed you, ladies, we are back with you, ladies, they were always my favorite n yet. I remember the video with you, ladies in the boat, haha. I have that CD I still have it. Keep climbing queens, this is your moment!

Apart from this, Tiny wrote an emotional message for her husband, T.I. in social networks. She called him her "protector,quot; and publicly declared her love for him for Valentine's Day.

Fans were glad to see that he also shared the most emotional and romantic message for his wife.



